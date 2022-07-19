The best H4 Blixen loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The H4 Blixen received a nerf at the start of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 but still has a solid loadout available that can make it a threat. It was easily one of the most used weapons in the battle royale after it was originally introduced.

Due to its high usage rate, it was eventually nerfed to make it equal to other submachine guns.

However, virtually all of the changes from the nerf can be reverted with the H4 Blixen's best loadout. This loadout keeps it strong at medium and short distances while keeping the quick movement that an SMG should have intact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 loadout for the H4 Blixen

The H4 Blixen is a dangerous submachine gun in COD: Warzone (Image Activision)

Mobility and damage range was where the H4 Blixen shined in Call of Duty: Warzone. Consequently, that is where the nerfs were focused on. Mobility, ADS speeds, and its mid-range damage were made much more ineffective.

Putting together a good loadout with the right attachments will ensure it stays fast, fires quickly, and can pick opponents off when they least expect it. Pair it with a weapon that can handle long-range engagements, and it can do no wrong.

Attachments

Here are the best attachments for the H4 Blixen submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Bergstrom 17″ F3

Bergstrom 17″ F3 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

The Recoil Booster doesn't quite do what its name implies. It actually lowers the accuracy of the weapon but works well with the H4 Blixen's already good accuracy by increasing its fire rate instead.

The Bergstrom Barrel attachment should follow the Muzzle and is arguably the most important attachment for the H4 Blixen. It improves recoil control, bullet velocity, and flinch resistance.

For the Optic, players should always go with what feels the smoothest. Those who don't have a preference should use the recommended Slate Reflector. It is nothing fancy but provides a precise line of sight with 1.35x magnification.

Follow this with the Removed Stock option. The nerfed mobility returns with this attachment option. Faster movement, quicker sprint-to-fire time, and rapid ADS speeds are all received when this attachment is selected.

Going down the list, Warzone players will find the M1941 Hand Stop Underbarrel. While hip fire accuracy does take a hit, it isn't that important when compared to the buff it gives the H4 Blixen's recoil control.

Moving on to the Fabric Grip attachment, this addon doesn't do too much but is the best option available for that category. Players can use it to experience a minor increase in the SMG's mobility.

Warzone players can finalize the mobility upgrades with the Fleet and Quick Perks. The former increases overall movement speed and weapon swap speeds, while the latter provides a faster sprint speed.

Last up is the ammunition. The Lengthened Ammo Type will add to the weapon's bullet velocity, and the Gorenko 54 Round Mags will guarantee enough ammo to take down multiple opponents without worrying about a reload.

