Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 long-range meta weapon after the Season 4 Reloaded update

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Call of Duty Warzone is regarded as one of the best patches in recent memory as it has balanced the game's meta by a significant margin.

Call of Duty Warzone has been plagued by the dominance of Vanguard weapons in the last few seasons of the game. This has been a source of discontent among the playerbase as many preferred the feel of modern weapons over the World War 2 era guns of Vanguard. For such gamers, the Season 4 Reloaded update has been God-sent.

The latest patch has led many of the meta Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War firearms, which have faded away from significance, to make a comeback in the mainstream meta of the title.

However, the playerbase knows that the count of weapons in the Call of Duty Warzone is reaching an excessive amount. As such, the choice of weapons selection is getting harder for the operators.

Thus, this article will detail the five most powerful long-range weapons in Season 4 Reloaded from Call of Duty Warzone for the convenience of the readers.

Five powerful long-range weapons of Call of Duty Warzone to dominate matches in Season 4 Reloaded

The long-range meta of Call of Duty Warzone is mainly associated with the map of Caldera. The map is the only one where the true long-range weapons of the game perform up to their fullest potential.

The Season 4 update has reduced the vegetation amount on the map by fifty percent and increased the general illumination.

Thus, it is a good time for players to equip their favorite long-range guns in their custom loadouts and have fun blasting the opposition from a distance.

1) KG M40

The KG M40 is a powerful long-range beamer that was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Vanguard integration. The gun rose to infamy in Season 4 of the game when it received significant buffs for its damage value and recoil control.

Despite facing recoil nerfs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, this gun remains one of the most accessible weapons to use in the game because of how low the actual recoil of the gun still is.

This fully automatic firearm has a time-to-kill (TTK) of 837ms, a highly competitive value for assault rifles (ARs). The most appropriate attachments for KG M40 are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perrk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone KG M40 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

2) M13

The M13 is a Modern Warfare integration weapon and is regarded as one of the most powerful meta ARs in the game's current season. The gun is famous among users for its low recoil and exceptional muzzle velocity, which turns this firearm into a devastating long-range beamer.

Season 4 Reloaded patch has increased the neck damage multiplier of M13 and caused the weapon to achieve a TTK of 804ms. The most effective attachments for this AR are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempest Marksman

Tempest Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commander Foregrip

Commander Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone M13 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

3) Vargo 52

The Vargo 52 is an outstanding mid-long range weapon introduced to Call of Duty Warzone with the Black Ops Cold War integration. The gun received two powerful buffs in the previous season of the game and has since been a popular choice for assault rifles among the playerbase.

Vargo 52 can achieve a theoretical chest TTK of 825ms in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Warzone. As such, it can be regarded as a highly competitive AR in the game's current season. The best setup for the Vargo 52 is mentioned down below:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

18.6" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Call of Duty Warzone Vargo 52 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

4) PKM

PKM has remained a mighty light machine gun (LMG) in players' hands since it was introduced in the early days of Warzone. Though it has never been a part of the mainstream meta due to its low mobility, nobody can deny that it is a terrifying gun to face in the game. There is no escaping from this gun if a player is caught off guard in a relatively open area of the map.

The PKM boasts a frightening TTK of 720ms in Season 4 Reloaded. Players who can manage the significant weight of this gun will have a wonderful time mowing their enemies with relative ease. The best attachments for the PKM are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - 26.9" Extended Barrel

26.9" Extended Barrel Laser - Tac laser

Tac laser Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Snatch Grip

Call of Duty Warzone PKM loadout (Image via sym.gg)

5) ZRG 20mm

The list of long-range meta weapons in the Call of Duty Warzone is incomplete without the presence of a sniper rifle. As such, players are recommended to use the ZRG 20mm as the choice of a long-range sniper in Season 4 Reloaded. This is one of the few weapons in the game that can bring down their enemies in just one headshot at any range.

Thus, the RG 20mm remains one of the top weapons choices for long-range sniping in Call of Duty Warzone. The best attachments to get a faster ADS time for this rifle are as follows:

Muzzle - Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel - 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Magazine - 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

Call of Duty Warzone ZRG 20mm loadout (Image via sym.gg)

These five are the top choices for long-range weapons in the Season 4 Reloaded Call of Duty Warzone patch. Players are recommended to pair them up with a low TTK close-range weapon to cover all the combat ranges in the game.

