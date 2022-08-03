Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Top 5 assault rifles to outshine opponents on Rebirth Island

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone has recently gone live, with the latest update being celebrated by the playerbase for introducing a much more balanced meta.

The latest patch of Call of Duty Warzone has done away with the dominance of Vanguard guns that have been prevalent in the last few seasons of the game. The new update has caused many of the famous Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons to rise back and take their rightful places in the meta.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Make your enemies a thing of the past with the Fossil Maker Mastercraft Bundle, available now in Victory is yours. No bones about it 🦴Make your enemies a thing of the past with the Fossil Maker Mastercraft Bundle, available now in #Vanguard and #Warzone Victory is yours. No bones about it 🦴Make your enemies a thing of the past with the Fossil Maker Mastercraft Bundle, available now in #Vanguard and #Warzone. https://t.co/hWSqj5LSKs

But as the playerbase knows, the number of weapons in Call of Duty Warzone is slowly inching towards the double century, and as such, it gets difficult for one to choose a proper gun for their loadouts.

Thus, this article will list five assault rifles (ARs) that one can equip to have a wonderful time on Rebirth Island in Season 4 Reloaded.

Top five meta assault rifles for Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Rebirth Island is one of the smaller battle royale maps that players can experience in Call of Duty Warzone and has been modeled after the Alcatraz from Call of Duty Blackout.

The map is dotted with multi-tiered buildings that are placed in very close proximity to each other. As such, the island map is usually teamed with fast-paced, adrenaline-filled gunfights in almost every corner.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty On Rebirth Island, no one ever really dies 🧟 On Rebirth Island, no one ever really dies 🧟 https://t.co/YPBxqSSxUA

Thus, the presence of low time-to-kill (TTK) weapons with good recoil control and high damage values is a must among the custom loadouts. To take care of the mid-long range combat engagements on Rebirth Island, players must use the following five meta ARs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

1) Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Vanguard integration and has since been one of the top meta ARs in the game. The playerbase loves this fully automatic gun for its extremely low recoil value even during sustained fire. The assault rifle is one of the easiest to use and holds the title of AR with the least recoil in the game's entire history.

Cooper Carbine is also known for its high rate of fire and decent muzzle velocity that lets it achieve a TTK of 726ms up to a distance of 32 meters. The attachments that will help this rifle maximize its potential are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone Cooper Carbine Loadout (Image via sym.gg)

2) M13

The M13 is a fully automatic assault rifle that was introduced in Call of Duty Warzone with the Modern Warfare integration. The gun is known among the playerbase for its exceptionally high muzzle velocity and good recoil control.

These two attributes paint out the fact that the M13 is an excellent mid-long range weapon that can very accurately beam its enemies. After a long period of obscurity, this gun has received an important neck damage multiplier buff which will improve its lethality in Season 4 Reloaded patch of Warzone.

The best setup for this fan-favorite AR is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempest Marksman

Tempest Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone M13 Loadout (Image via sym.gg)

3) AS44

The AS44 is a Vanguard integrated assault rifle that has been present among the upper echelons of meta weapons since its massive buffs in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone.

Despite receiving accuracy and recoil control buffs in the previous season, the AR remains a more appropriate choice for advanced players due to .

However, the AS44 boasts one of the fastest TTK among all other ARs in the current season of the game. Those who can sustain gunfire from this weapon without losing control will reap the rewards. The best attachments for the AS44 are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Disable

Disable Perk 2 - Filly Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone AS44 Loadout (Image via sym.gg)

4) XM4

The XM4 has been one of the favorite guns among the playerbase since it was introduced to the game with the integration of the Black Ops Cold War. This automatic AR boasts a high muzzle velocity of 1530 m/s and is a simple weapon to use.

Although the gun has a low-control recoil, players should be on the lookout for its slight initial gun recoil.

Thus, the XM4 remains a top choice for players to combat mid-range engagements on Rebirth Island in the current season of the game. The best way to set this AR is as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel - 13.5" Task Force

13.5" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine - STANAG 60 Rounds

Call of Duty Warzone XM4 Loadout (Image via sym.gg)

5) AS VAL

The AS VAL is a surprising addition to this list, as according to the patch notes, this gun hasn't received any buffs or nerfs. However, this Modern Warfare integration AR has a jaw-dropping chest TTK of just 603ms in the game's current season.

It is quite well known among the playerbase that developers are pushing Modern Warfare weapons back into the mainstream meta. Thus, there is a high chance that this firearm has received a shadow buff in this patch and now boasts one of the most insane AR time-to-kill values in the game. The best attachments for AS VAL are as follows:

Barrel - VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 200mm Osa Stock - VLK Strelok

VLK Strelok Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine - 30 Round Mags

30 Round Mags Rear Grip - Rubberized Grip Tape

Call of Duty Warzone AS VAL Loadout (Image via sym.gg)

These five meta assault rifles are at the top of their game in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone. Suffice to say, they are highly recommended for those who wish to dominate their opponents in a high octane match on Rebirth Island.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far