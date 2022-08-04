Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 5 SMGs players should use to dominate Fortune's Keep in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is being lauded as one of the best patches that Raven Software has delivered in recent memory. The update introduced one of the most balanced metas that players have seen since the release of Warzone Pacific.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded brought tremendous changes to the game meta. Gone are the days when Vanguard weapons ruled the battlegrounds. The update has caused many of the meta guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War to return to relevance.
However, the total weapon count of Call of Duty: Warzone is slowly inching towards the double century. For this reason, operators have a much harder time choosing which gun to equip to remain competitive in their matches.
This article lists the five most dominant sub-machine guns (SMGs) in Season 4 Reloaded that players can equip on Fortune's Keep.
Marco 5, MAC-10 and 3 other powerful SMGs to use on Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded
Fortune's Keep is the latest map that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 4 patch. The map is similar in size to Rebirth Island and is based on a real-life island in the Mediterranean Sea.
Though players might have to engage enemies in mid-to-long range combat, the majority of gunfights on the map will happen in close quarters. With this being the case, the presence of a low time-to-kill (TTK) meta SMG is a must in the custom loadouts of the operators.
1) H4 Blixen
The H4 Blixen is a dominant SMG that has ruled the upper echelons of meta weapons since it was introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded.
Despite having received multiple consecutive nerfs in the last few updates, this meta SMG remains one of the most picked guns in the game.
The H4 Blixen is known for its high damage value and easy-to-handle recoil. After the latest patch of the game, the weapon possesses a close-range chest TTK of 600ms and can take down opponents even before they have a chance to react.
The attachments that can bring out the maximum potential of this gun are as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - SG98 Compact
- Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Fleet
- Perk 2 - Quick
2) Marco 5
The Marco 5 is another SMG that was added to the game in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone. It boasts a high movement speed and good accuracy.
Players love the weapon as it enables them to quickly reposition themselves on the map when it is equipped with proper attachments.
Despite being on the receiving end of two consecutive nerfs, this meta weapon still flaunts a close-range chest TTK of 616ms and is a top choice for SMGs in Fortune's Keep.
The best attachments for the Marco 5 are as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Botti 240mm VL
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Imerito FR
- Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak
- Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums
- Ammunition - Lengthened
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Momentum
- Perk 2 - Quick
3) Armaguerra 43
The Armaguerra 43 is ideal for those who want to break their opponents' aim-assist with maximum strafing speed. This weapon is a favorite among players for its high rate of fire and easy-to-handle recoil.
The Armaguerra 43 boasts a fire rate of 909 bullets per minute and has a chest TTK of 660ms up to a distance of 10 meters.
The best build for this gun is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - Imerito 180mm Short
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel - SG98 Compact
- Magazine - 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Grooved Grip
- Perk 1 - Hardscope
- Perk 2 - Quick
4) MAC-10
The MAC-10 is a Black Ops Cold War integration SMG. It is popular among players due to its blistering rate of fire. This close-range weapon has a fire rate of 1111 bullets per minute and can obliterate any of its enemies in the blink of an eye.
The MAC-10 boasts a TTK of 702ms and can maintain this value up to a distance of 17 meters. Thus, players can use this weapon for both short-range and mid-range engagements with relative ease.
The best attachments for this firearm are as follows:
- Muzzle - Agency Suppressor
- Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock - Raider Stock
- Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip
- Magazine - STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
5) Welgun
The Welgun is a close-range meta SMG that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons. The weapon boasts one of the highest movement speeds in the game and is one of the first ground loot firearms that a player picks when they initially land on the map.
Despite having a relatively low rate of fire, the Welgun possesses a substantially high damage value and boasts a chest TTK of just 644ms up to a distance of 16 meters.
The best close-range build for this SMG is as follows:
- Muzzle - Recoil Booster
- Barrel - 120mm Gawain Short
- Optics - Slate Reflector
- Stock - Removed Stock
- Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine - .45 48 Round Mags
- Ammunition - Subsonic
- Rear Grip - Taped Grip
- Perk 1 - Fleet
- Perk 2 - Quick
These five meta SMGs are the best selection of close-range weapons for Fortune's Keep in the Season 4 Reloaded update.
Operators can choose any one of them for their custom loadouts. They are guaranteed to have a wonderful time blasting their opponents in a Call of Duty: Warzone match.