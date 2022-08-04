Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 5 SMGs players should use to dominate Fortune's Keep in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is being lauded as one of the best patches that Raven Software has delivered in recent memory. The update introduced one of the most balanced metas that players have seen since the release of Warzone Pacific.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded brought tremendous changes to the game meta. Gone are the days when Vanguard weapons ruled the battlegrounds. The update has caused many of the meta guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War to return to relevance.

However, the total weapon count of Call of Duty: Warzone is slowly inching towards the double century. For this reason, operators have a much harder time choosing which gun to equip to remain competitive in their matches.

This article lists the five most dominant sub-machine guns (SMGs) in Season 4 Reloaded that players can equip on Fortune's Keep.

Marco 5, MAC-10 and 3 other powerful SMGs to use on Fortune's Keep in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Fortune's Keep is the latest map that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 4 patch. The map is similar in size to Rebirth Island and is based on a real-life island in the Mediterranean Sea.

Though players might have to engage enemies in mid-to-long range combat, the majority of gunfights on the map will happen in close quarters. With this being the case, the presence of a low time-to-kill (TTK) meta SMG is a must in the custom loadouts of the operators.

1) H4 Blixen

The H4 Blixen is a dominant SMG that has ruled the upper echelons of meta weapons since it was introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded.

Despite having received multiple consecutive nerfs in the last few updates, this meta SMG remains one of the most picked guns in the game.

The H4 Blixen is known for its high damage value and easy-to-handle recoil. After the latest patch of the game, the weapon possesses a close-range chest TTK of 600ms and can take down opponents even before they have a chance to react.

Call of Duty Warzone H4 Blixen loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The attachments that can bring out the maximum potential of this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

2) Marco 5

The Marco 5 is another SMG that was added to the game in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone. It boasts a high movement speed and good accuracy.

Players love the weapon as it enables them to quickly reposition themselves on the map when it is equipped with proper attachments.

Despite being on the receiving end of two consecutive nerfs, this meta weapon still flaunts a close-range chest TTK of 616ms and is a top choice for SMGs in Fortune's Keep.

Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The best attachments for the Marco 5 are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak

Mark VI Skeletak Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum

Momentum Perk 2 - Quick

3) Armaguerra 43

The Armaguerra 43 is ideal for those who want to break their opponents' aim-assist with maximum strafing speed. This weapon is a favorite among players for its high rate of fire and easy-to-handle recoil.

The Armaguerra 43 boasts a fire rate of 909 bullets per minute and has a chest TTK of 660ms up to a distance of 10 meters.

Call of Duty Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The best build for this gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

4) MAC-10

The MAC-10 is a Black Ops Cold War integration SMG. It is popular among players due to its blistering rate of fire. This close-range weapon has a fire rate of 1111 bullets per minute and can obliterate any of its enemies in the blink of an eye.

The MAC-10 boasts a TTK of 702ms and can maintain this value up to a distance of 17 meters. Thus, players can use this weapon for both short-range and mid-range engagements with relative ease.

Call of Duty Warzone MAC-10 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The best attachments for this firearm are as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

5) Welgun

The Welgun is a close-range meta SMG that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons. The weapon boasts one of the highest movement speeds in the game and is one of the first ground loot firearms that a player picks when they initially land on the map.

Despite having a relatively low rate of fire, the Welgun possesses a substantially high damage value and boasts a chest TTK of just 644ms up to a distance of 16 meters.

The best close-range build for this SMG is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - 120mm Gawain Short

120mm Gawain Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - .45 48 Round Mags

.45 48 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Welgun loadout (Image via sym.gg)

These five meta SMGs are the best selection of close-range weapons for Fortune's Keep in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Operators can choose any one of them for their custom loadouts. They are guaranteed to have a wonderful time blasting their opponents in a Call of Duty: Warzone match.

