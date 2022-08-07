Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves: CDL Championship 2022 - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Grand Final of the Call of Duty League (CDL) Championship 2022 is finally here. The entire tournament has been absolutely phenomenal. Over the course of the championship, eight teams battled it out for the top two spots in the Grand Finals, with Atlanta FaZe and LA Thieves coming out on top.

The two teams met for the first time in the Upper Bracket Finals of the CDL Championship, where the LA Thieves defeated Atlanta FaZe with a 3-1 scoreline. The Grand Finals of the event could be considered a grudge match between the two, and Atlanta FaZe will be looking to settle the score and bag the grand prize at the same time.

Interestingly enough, while these two teams battle it out for the CDL Championship crown, their Valorant counterparts will also be going head-to-head against each other in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals of the VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers.

Atlanta FaZe vs. LA Thieves: Who will lift the CDL Championship crown?

For now, it's really difficult to pick a side. Both these teams have fought hard throughout the tournament. LA Thieves have won every single match in the tournament so far, while Atlanta FaZe lost just one match, and that too, against LA Thieves.

However, Faze wasn't the team that would back down from a fight. Nevertheless, they secured a win in the Lower Bracket Finals against Seattle Surge to secure a spot in the finals.

Head-to-head

FaZe will be looking to make the most of this opportunity and settle the scores with LA Thieves in this highly anticipated grudge match at the 2022 CDL Championship. The two teams have gone up against each other a total of six times in 2022, and out of these six encounters, both these teams have won three matches each.

The tournament's Grand Finals will also serve as a tie-breaker between the two teams. Both these teams are at the top of their form this season, and the Grand Finals are expected to be nothing short of grand.

Prediction

As mentioned before, both teams have performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament. So it's difficult to say who will come out on top in the finals. However, the LA Thieves have already won against Atlanta FaZe in this tournament, which could prove to be a morale boost for the team going into the match.

That said, Atlanta FaZe shouldn't be ruled out of the equation. They fought their way through the tournament and didn't let their only loss affect the team's morale. Instead, they could be heading into this high-stakes match looking to make it even by defeating LA Thieves.

At the end of the day, the CDL Championship Grand Finals results will boil down to the team that can handle the pressure of the match. Both these teams have very skilled players on their teams, and this match will be a battle of skill over brute force.

Potential Lineup

LA Thieves:

Kenny "Kenny" William

Zack "Drazah" Jordan

Sam "Octane" Larew

Dylan "Envoy" Hannon

Nathaniel "Pentagrxm" Thomas (substitute)

Atlanta FaZe:

Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris

Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson

Chris "Simp" Lehr

McArthur "Cellium" Jovel

Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson (substitute)

Where to watch

Just like every other year, this year's CDL will be broadcast exclusively on their official YouTube channel. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at 3 pm EDT/ 7 pm GMT/Monday, August 8 at 12:30 am IST.

