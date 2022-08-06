Call of Duty: Warzone meta guide - Top 5 ARs in the game after August 3 update

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone recently went live, but Raven Software had to launch two consecutive rebalancing updates to stabilize the game's meta.

The latest update in Call of Duty Warzone was on August 3 and has brought about some interesting changes to the weapon meta. In fact, the newest patch has resulted in four of the most popular meta assault rifles (ARs) this season, namely the NZ-41, KG M40, Volkssturmgewehr, and Kilo 141 to receive nerfs.

However, it can be observed that these nerfs are definitely not enough to dislodge them from the list of top-tier meta ARs of the current season. Their nerfs can easily be mitigated to a certain extent with just a few minor changes to their loadouts.

5 most powerful meta ARs in Call of Duty Warzone after the August 3 update

It is a well-established fact in the Call of Duty Warzone community that the total count of weapons in the game is slowly approaching double hundreds. As such, players are definitely having a harder time choosing which weapon is suitable for them on the battlefield. This problem is even more evident amongst novice players in the game.

Thus, this article will index the top five meta assault rifles that any player can equip to improve their performance in mid-to-long range engagements.

ARs in Call of Duty Warzone must have a combination of high accuracy, damage, and recoil control along with a low mid-long range time-to-kill (TTK) to be a successful meta weapon.

1) KG M40

Hailed as one of the most successful ARs ever since its buff in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone, the KG M40 remains a top contender in Season 4 Reloaded as well. This weapon gained infamy for having one of the lowest recoils in the game along with its ability to land consistent headshots in the hands of good players.

In fact, this rifle became so potent that developers had to nerf its maximum and minimum damage ranges along with reducing its headshot damage multiplier to balance it to an acceptable limit. Despite that, it is still a very powerful weapon, one that players definitely hate to face in Call of Duty Warzone. The meta build for the KG M40 is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone KG M40 (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

2) Cooper Carbine

The Cooper Carbine is famous within the playerbase of Call of Duty Warzone due to its extremely low recoil and accessibility. It is undoubtedly one of the easiest guns to use, even for new players. The weapon was added to Warzone along with the integration of Vanguard weapons and has been at the very edge of becoming a meta weapon ever since.

However, the Season 4 patch was a blessing for this AR as it received a vital buff to its damage value. The buff transformed the gun into a top-tier meta weapon season and it still retains that position in Season 4 Reloaded. The attachments and perks to get maximum performance from this firearm are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

Call of Duty Warzone Cooper Carbine (Image Via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

3) M13

The M13 is a Modern Warfare integration weapon and has been a fan-favorite weapon amongst players ever since its introduction. This modern era AR is also loved by many for its exceptional muzzle velocity and recoil control. These two attributes, in combination with the high fire-rate of the gun, turn the M13 into an exceptional long-range beamer.

Despite being away from the mainstream meta for a long time, this AR has definitely made a comeback in Season 4 Reloaded after receiving a buff to its locational neck damage multiplier. This gun is a very lethal weapon in the current season of Warzone and is even a top pick for many of the game's streamers and content creators. The best setup for this gun is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempest Marksman

Tempest Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone M13 (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

4) NZ-41

The NZ-41 is a household name within the Call of Duty Warzone community for being in the top-tier meta for the last few months now. This overpowered AR is a Vanguard integration weapon and has been dominating its counterparts in the last few seasons of the game. The rifle is popular amongst players for its impressive damage count, recoil control, and high accuracy.

Despite having been nerfed multiple times in the last few updates, this meta AR remains quite competitive in Season 4 Reloaded. The entire playerbase can't help but wonder how many more nerfs will be required to finally remove this gun from the list of top-tier weapons. As of now, the best attachments for NZ-41 are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone NZ-41 (Image via YouTube/EternalCizdah)

5) Vargo 52

The Vargo 52 is a Black Ops Cold War integration weapon and is a top choice for mid-long range guns in Season 4 Reloaded. For a while, this rifle was missing from the the meta due to its low reaction speed, but the Season 4 patch has mitigated this problem significantly by buffing the bullet velocity and raise time of the weapon.

These two buffs have elevated the viability of the weapon and it remains quite competitive in Season 4 Reloaded. The rifle is also praised by players for its stability and good recoil control, even during sustained fire. The most effective setup for Vargo 52 is as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

18.6" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Call of Duty Warzone Vargo 52 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Currently, these five assault rifles are the top meta weapons in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone. All of them will perform well on any of the maps in the game and players should definitely try to have one of them in their loadouts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far