Top 5 Call of Duty Warzone SMGs for Rebirth Island after Season 4 Reloaded August 3 update

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update went live on July 27; since then, two surprising new rebalancing updates have dropped. The latest update on August 3 brought changes to top-tier meta weapons, and players must adjust the guns' builds to get the optimum results.

The latest update on Call of Duty Warzone has brought some nerfs to the most powerful firearms in the title. When it comes to assault rifles (ARs), the NZ-41, KG M40, Volkssturmgewehr, and Kilo have received some minor nerfs.

Among SMGs, the H4 Blixen, Armaguerra 43, and Marco 5 also had their stats reduced by a small margin. Despite these adjustments, the lethality of these firearms has hardly tanked, and most still maintain their positions as top-tier meta weapons in-game.

However, firearms attachments need to be adjusted to get the best output.

Five most potent SMGs for Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island after August 3 update

Rebirth Island is a fan-favorite map in Call of Duty Warzone and has a legacy of high player footfall. This island arena is one of the smaller options in the title and has been modeled after Alcatraz from Call of Duty Blackout.

The map is brimming with multi-tiered buildings that have been placed within close proximity to each other.

As such, gunfights on Rebirth Island are usually limited to close-to-mid range engagements with very few instances of long-range gunfights. Thus, the presence of close-range, high-mobility and fast time-to-kill (TTK) SMGs is a must to excel in the fast-paced, adrenalin-rushed combat on this map.

But it is a well-known fact among players that the total number of weapons in Call of Duty Warzone is slowly but surely crawling towards the double century mark. Thus, operators are having a more challenging time choosing the appropriate guns to equip in their custom loadouts.

Hence, the article will list the five most potent SMGs users can use when gearing up for a match on Rebirth Island.

1) Armaguerra 43

The Call of Duty Warzone Armaguerra 43 (Image via sym.gg)

For those with a tendency toward a high strafe speed style of gunfights, the Armaguerra 43 is perfect in the Season 4 Reloaded Call of Duty Warzone patch. This meta SMG was added to with the Vanguard integration, and despite receiving an ADS movement speed scale nerf, it remains a top choice in the latest patch.

The Armaguarra 43 boasts a chest TTK of 671ms up to a distance of 9 meters. The best attachments to get optimum performance from this gun are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Quick

2) Type 100

The Call of Duty Warzone Type 100 (Image via sym.gg)

The Type 100 is one of the most lethal and hated SMGs to face in Call of Duty Warzone. Not only does this gun boast an astonishingly fast TTK value, but it can also maintain that TTK up to a distance of 20 meters, comparatively higher than most other SMGs in the title.

This gun also has a relatively high fire rate, and its mobility is not one to scoff at. The Type 100 can achieve a chest TTK of 560ms with a close-range build of the gun, and its appropriate attachments are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

3) H4 Blixen

The Call of Duty Warzone H4 Blixen (Image via sym.gg)

The H4 Blixen has been the most dominant SMG in Call of Duty Warzone over the last few months. Since being added in Season 3 Reloaded, this meta gun has been on the list of top-tier options in-game.

This firearm is famous among players for its high damage value, reasonable recoil control, and ability to erase the opposition in the blink of an eye.

Despite receiving multiple nerfs in the last few updates, this SMG still boasts a chest TTK of 600ms with one of the close-range builds.

The attachments for that build are:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Jonsson 9" RKM

Jonsson 9" RKM Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

4) Marco 5

The Call of Duty Warzone's Marco 5 (Image via sym.gg)

The Marco 5 is the latest SMG added to the game in the Season 4 patch. Since its introduction, this gun has established itself as a top-of-the-line meta SMG in Call of Duty Warzone.

Users highly appreciate its high mobility, accuracy, and impressive recoil control. The Marco 5 is a top pick for dominating matches on Rebirth Island.

The gun maintains a chest TTK of 616ms up to 9 meters, and the build to achieve this feat is:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak

Mark VI Skeletak Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung Ho

Gung Ho Perk 2 - Quick

5) PPSh-41 (VG)

The Call of Duty Warzone's VG PPSh-41 (Image via sym.gg)

The Vanguard PPSh-41 is one of the best hip-fire weapons in Call of Duty Warzone. Since its arrival in-game, this weapon has remained a top choice among gamers who prefer the run-and-gun gameplay style.

The firearm is known for its insane fire rate of 1000 bullets per minute and high mobility, making it an excellent choice for stomping on enemies on Rebirth Island.

The optimum build to achieve a close-range chest TTK of 660ms with this gun is:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Stock - Removed stock

Removed stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

These five meta SMGs are the top choices for close-quarter combat in Rebirth Island after the August 3 update of Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. While many users prefer Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War guns in their combat engagements, it does not change the fact that Vanguard weapons dominate the SMG meta.

As such, the five SMGs mentioned above will give the gamers the edge they need to excel in their matches.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

