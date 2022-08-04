Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: The best loadout for the BOCW MP5

The latest Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch has introduced a drastic change in the meta. As of now, it is being lauded as one of the most balanced updates in recent history, having undeniably ended the domination of Vanguard weapons in the game.

Furthermore, modifications in weapon stats have led to the resurgence of multiple guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold war, reinstating their prominence in the meta.

One such weapon is the Black Ops Cold War MP5, which has received two important buffs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

Top-tier loadout for the BOCW MP5 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Black Ops Cold War MP5 has been on the receiving end of two crucial buffs in the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded patch. Since the modification, the weapon's maximum range of damage has been boosted from 7.6 to 10 meters.

Along with this, the neck locational damage multiplier has also been buffed from 1.01 to 1.2.

Due to these two buffs, the viability of this SMG has seen a tremendous advancement in the latest season of Call of Duty Warzone. This weapon is loved by the playerbase for its relatively high fire-rate and minimal recoil. Along with this, the gun also boasts a chest TTK of 700ms up to a distance of 11 meters in the game's latest patch.

Thus, it is a top-choice meta SMG for players and its optimum build is as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

STANAG 50 Rnd Drum Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

Call of Duty Warzone BOCW MP5 loadout (Image via YouTube/Chuck)

The Agency Suppressor is one of the most integral parts of this build. Not only does it boost the muzzle velocity, recoil control and damage range of the gun, but it also suppresses the sound of gunfire. This, in turn, keeps the operators from being pinged on the minimap while firing the weapon.

Coupled with that, the Raider Stock increases the overall mobility of the gun by a significant margin. Movement speed is one of the most important attributes needed to engage enemies from close range. Suffice to say, these attachments will make the BOCW MP5 a beast in CQC gunfights.

Along with that, the Bruiser Grip also improves the mobility of the gun by incrementing the normal and tactical sprint speed of the operator. The attachment also improves its straffing hipfire spread, thus increasing its accuracy even when it's hip-fired.

Coupled with that, the STANAG 50 Rnd Drums will ensure that an operator has plenty of ammunition to engage their opponents before reloading, while the Serpent Wrap will reduce the time taken to aim-down-sight (ADS).

Secondary weapon, perks and equipment to pair with the BOCW MP5

The Black Ops Cold War MP5 is a strictly close range weapon, and as such, it needs to be paired with a mid-long range firearm like an assault rifle or a sniper for versatility.

In the Season 4 Reloaded patch, the M13 is the perfect companion for the MP5. It is an extremely strong mid-long range AR, which will obliterate enemies with ease. The best attachments for M13 are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempest Marksman

Tempest Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone M13 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

For the choice of equipment, players can use the Throwing Knife and Stim in the lethal and tactical slot, while perks can use Serpentine, Overkill and Combat Scout in their respective slots.

This is the complete loadout for the BOCW MP5 in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 reloaded patch.

