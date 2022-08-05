Call of Duty Warzone: Best sniper loadout for Swiss K31 in Season 4 Reloaded

After being out of the Call of Duty Warzone weapon meta since the start of Season 3, the Swiss K31 is slowly making a comeback due to the buffs it has received in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

The recent July 28 update of Call of Duty Warzone has caused some drastic changes to the sniper meta of the game. One of the major highlights of this rebalancing update has been the max damage range buff to a significant number of sniper rifles in the game.

The fan-favorite Swiss K31 was among the sniper rifles that received this buff and the max damage range of this aggressive sniper has been increased from 42 meters to 57 meters. As such, this powerful mid-to-long-range rifle is once again viable in the hands of players who have an aptitude for aggressive sniping.

Sniper loadout for Call of Duty Warzone Swiss K31 on Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island

Despite receiving the max damage range buff, operators in Call of Duty Warzone have to keep in mind that the Swiss K31 is still not quite feasible for Caldera. Normal long-range engagements in Caldera happen over a distance of 100 meters, and as such, there are many other better options like the 3-Line Rifle, ZRG 20mm, and the HDR, all of which will perform significantly better on that map.

However, the Swiss K31 can definitely outperform most in its category in smaller maps like Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island. Combat ranges in these two maps generally stay limited to close-to-mid range engagements. In this case, aggressive snipers with good aim and trigger discipline will be able to one-shot most of their opponents in the head using this weapon.

Even if the player is unable to get a clean headshot, the damage received by the enemy will still be quite high and the operator will have a chance to either follow up with another shot from the rifle or shift to their secondary to finish the job.

The most appropriate build for the Swiss K31 should be optimized towards lowering the aim-down-sight (ADS) time and improving the muzzle velocity of the weapon. As a result, operators will be able to quickly scope in and out, while also reducing the bullet's travel time significantly. This allows experienced players to hit-scan their opponents out of the lobby with ease.

The most appropriate loadout for this weapon on Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island is as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 24.9" Combat Recon

24.9" Combat Recon Laser - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Foregrip - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip - Serpent Wrap

The GRU Suppressor and 24.9" Combat Recon Barrel are the main attachments that improve the muzzle velocity of the gun. Additionally, the muzzle attachment also improves the recoil and damage range on the weapon. Along with that, the suppressor muzzles the sound of gunfire, thereby keeping the operators from being pinged on the minimap during combat.

The SWAT 5mw Laser Sight and Serpent Wrap help in reducing the ADS time of the weapon. These two attachments make the sniper snappier and reduce the scope in time during quickscopes.

Last but not least, the Bruiser Grip improves the mobility of this weapon by boosting the tactical and normal sprint speed.

Secondary weapon, equipment, and perks to complete the loadout

The Cooper Carbine is the perfect companion weapon for the Swiss K31 in the Season 4 Reloaded patch. This Vanguard assault rifle (AR) is one of the most powerful meta ARs currently in Call of Duty Warzone. This weapon is also one of the easiest weapons to use, thanks to its extremely low recoil. The Cooper Carbine boasts a chest TTK of 726ms to a distance of 32 meters and its optimum build is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

Players can choose Throwing Knife and Stim as their choice for lethal and tactical equipment, respectively. This is a classic combination in smaller maps, as the throwing knife can be used to quickly damage opponents, while the stim will give them emergency health and a movement boost. Operators should keep in mind that the temporary boost to the movement gets interrupted if they are shot.

When it comes to perks, players can choose Serpentine, Overkill, and Amped for their respective slots to get the best results in Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island.

This is the complete ideal loadout for the Swiss K31 in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone.

