Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves: CDL Championship weekend 2022 — Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The CDL Championship weekend is already underway. It is one of the most illustrious tournaments in the game, and the most talented teams in the world are slugging each other to win the ultimate prize.

Atlanta FaZe and LA Thieves will face each other on August 7 in the Upper Bracket Finals of the CDL Championship. The winners of this match will meet their counterparts in the Lower Bracket finals in the event's Grand Final.

The CDL match lineup (Image via Liquipedia)

The team that won't be able to secure a victory in the Upper Bracket final will have to face the winner of the Lower Bracket Round Three game in the Lower Bracket Final match for a place in the Grand Finals.

Atlanta FaZe vs LA Thieves: Which team has better odds at winning CDL Upper Bracket Final

Both sides can be considered successful in the current iteration of the tournament. Atlanta FaZe is one of the most prominent teams in the championship and is even expected to win the Grand Finals.

LA Thieves have also been very strong in the game. Their 3-2 win against Boston Breach in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals and 3-0 whitewash against OpTic Texas in the Upper Bracket Semifinals can attest to that.

As such, fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between the two titans in the tournament. The winner will be directly elevated to the Grand Finals, and the team that loses will face the winner of the Lower Bracket to get a shot at winning this championship.

Prediction

Atlanta FaZe and LA Thieves have clashed six times in the Call of Duty League 2022. The former dominated the first four times, but LA Thieves have come out on top during their last two matches.

As such, Atlanta FaZe will be on the lookout for a win to get a place in the Grand Finals, and the LA Thieves will try their best to increase their 2-match win streak.

In the Call of Duty League, Atlanta FaZe has 105 wins against 38 losses, maintaining a win rate of 73.43 percent. LA Thieves have won 48 matches against 48 losses for a win rate of 50 percent.

Based on the win rate, Atlanta FaZe should be the winner of this match, but fans should not discount the fact that LA Thieves have won these two teams' two bouts.

At the end of the day, it is tough to predict who will win the match, and it can be said that the team who handles the pressure better will have a superior shot at being the first team to secure a place in the Grand Finals of the event.

Potential lineups

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris

Pharris Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson

Sanderson Chris " Simp " Lehr

" Lehr McArthur " Cellium " Jovel

" Jovel Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson (Substitute)

LA Thieves

Kenny "Kenny" Williams

Williams Zack "Drazah" Jordan

Jordan Sam "Octane" Larew

Larew Dylan "Envoy" Hannon

Hannon Nathaniel "Pentagrxm" Thomas (Substitute)

Where to watch

As always, this year's CDL Championship is broadcast exclusively on YouTube. Fans and supporters will have to visit the official CDL YouTube channel to watch and follow the tournament live.

