What is Deadrop? Meet battle royale that Dr Disrespect claims will kill Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect is a well-known yet controversial figure in the gaming and esports industry and is also behind a new game called Deadrop.

Almost a year ago, he announced that he was opening a AAA game studio called Midnight Society. He also said they were working on a high-end battle royale, initially titled Project Moon but finally being called Deadrop.

Midnight Society, on June 29, organized an in-person live event in Los Angeles to demonstrate the gameplay of Deadrop and have a meet-and-greet with the first community members.

But footage from the dem has left many fans in despair as they had expected much more from the title that Dr Disrespect had claimed to be better than the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 in one of his livestreams.

What is Deadrop? Brief description of game

According to the official website of Midnight Society, Deadrop is a vertical extraction first-person shooter where players have to clear multiple levels in a skyscraper to reach the extraction point to end the match.

The developers have said that the development house will release a new patch, which they call Snapshot, every six months. They will also take in users' opinions and base the next patch on the feedback they get.

The first Snapshot doesn't have much to offer as gamers start by coming up in an elevator to reach the workbench, where they can equip a futuristic-looking M16 assault rifle before moving to the next zone.

Beyond that, this Snapshot only features two shooting ranges for them to test the weapon and get performance feedback.

Though the game looks visually stunning, as expected from a title developed by industry veterans on the Unreal Engine 5, the gameplay itself leaves much to be desired.

The movement mechanics feel very stiff, and the gunfire itself doesn't have much to offer. The recoil pattern could use a lot of work, along with gunfire animation and other gunfight mechanics.

Though much cannot be expected from a title in development for just six months, it has lots of ground to cover if it wishes to make a name among the top battle royales currently ruling the roost.

Does this game stand up to latest titles from Call of Duty?

During one of his livestreams, Dr Disrespect had proudly stated that if he posted a screenshot from the upcoming game from Midnight Society, it would be better than anything the Call of Duty engine had to offer. Doc had made this comment after seeing the official gameplay video of Infinity Ward's upcoming Modern Warfare 2.

Readers must remember that Modern Warfare 2 is being lauded as one of the most advanced titles in visual and environmental physics and gameplay that has ever come out of the Call of Duty franchise. Thus, Deadrop has much to stand up to when compared with MW2.

Okami Games @Okami13_ Dr. Disrespect has revealed the name of his upcoming shooter 'DEADROP' and has called it "the world's first vertical extraction shooter."



Here's a look at gameplay, looks like it's just a firing range for now. Dr. Disrespect has revealed the name of his upcoming shooter 'DEADROP' and has called it "the world's first vertical extraction shooter."Here's a look at gameplay, looks like it's just a firing range for now. https://t.co/U1RWeeb0Dx

Though Deadrop is quite stunning when it comes to the visual aspects, it doesn't even come close to the gameplay fluidity that the new Call of Duty titles possess.

HD  @LaggyHD @Okami13_ Doc really said this looks better than MWII lmfao @Okami13_ Doc really said this looks better than MWII lmfao

for

Top G @Jfraz_ @Okami13_ i mean its not bad for his first game under development but this isnt even touchin CoD in the slightest bit lmao @Okami13_ i mean its not bad for his first game under development but this isnt even touchin CoD in the slightest bit lmao

Many fans feel that even when it comes to the actual in-game graphics, Deadrop doesn't have a leg to stand up for compared to the exceptional graphics and environmental physics of Modern Warfare 2.

As of right now, Deadrop doesn't come close to the latest Call of Duty titles that Activision is releasing. But the community knows that six months of development time is nowhere near adequate for a new title to mature appropriately.

Fans will have to give the game at least a year or two before they can judge whether it has the potential to stand up to the top AAA battle royale games in the market.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far