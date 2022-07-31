What is Midnight Society? Taking a deep dive into Dr DisRespect's game studio

Renowned streamer Dr DisRespect and his gaming studio, Midnight Society, have finally released the first look at their much-awaited project. Although it was initially titled Project Moon, the game was re-branded as DEADROP.

The reveal took place earlier today at the LA Founder's event. Coupled with that, selected fans with battle passes were allowed to test out the game for the first time.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the title since it was first teased by the YouTube star back in late 2021. With the game's first snippets being viewed by plenty, the gaming community has gained a lot of insight. In that regard, this article will focus on everything known so far about Dr DisRespect's first gaming title.

Everything we know so far about Dr DisRespect's game

Although the game is still in its nascent stages, fans have been able to procure some vital information. According to Dr DisRespect and the gaming studio, DEADROP will be the first "Vertical Extraction Shooter Game." In other words, it is going to be the first battle royal FPS game which will require users to move vertically.

The typically spacious maps of most shooter games will be altered by a more lateral mode of motion and gameplay, as showcased by the video and logo.

The game's official website has revealed that it is set in the backdrop of what is known as the "Climate Wars."

Furthermore, the game will feature a massive city-state construction known as "Refiner State," which has been built to generate a drug identified as Space Dust. It will be concocted using contaminants and toxins from the air, with resource-intensive structures becoming primary targets for rival factions.

The two main factions are called the "Skins" and "Syns." Both the group's participants are expected to go against each other. Along with these two, there will be another additional faction called the "Cleaners."

The gaming studio has also revealed the minimum graphics requirements for the game. Taking to Twitter, the official page of Midnight Studios revealed:

4.2 GHz i7-7700k

32 GB RAM

20 GB available HDD space

NVIDIA GTX 1080 @WhiskeyDeltaPul Windows 104.2 GHz i7-7700k32 GB RAM20 GB available HDD spaceNVIDIA GTX 1080 @WhiskeyDeltaPul Windows 104.2 GHz i7-7700k32 GB RAM20 GB available HDD spaceNVIDIA GTX 1080

Dr DisRespect is well known for his love of aggressive and fast paced gameplay. So it would not be surprising if some of the streamer's own preferences are incorporated within DEADROP.

Fans have shared mixed reactions to the game so far

Fans have shared varied reactions to the release and first look of the game. Although many understand that Midnight Society's project is still in development, the initial response showcased some hesitance. Here are some of the tweets in regards to the game:

Fans have also shared critical comments and suggested some essential changes:

And this is how you show "gameplay" without actually showing any gameplay @JakeSucky Total wrist aimer🙄 painful to watch how often he had to lift up to reset, just higher your sens at that point if you're not gonna use your full mouse pad anyway lmaoAnd this is how you show "gameplay" without actually showing any gameplay @JakeSucky Total wrist aimer🙄 painful to watch how often he had to lift up to reset, just higher your sens at that point if you're not gonna use your full mouse pad anyway lmaoAnd this is how you show "gameplay" without actually showing any gameplay 👏

Dane @EnadZT @JakeSucky For a dude who says "Violence, speed, momentum" that game screams "Boredom, snail's pace, power nap" It looks so clunky and slow. @JakeSucky For a dude who says "Violence, speed, momentum" that game screams "Boredom, snail's pace, power nap" It looks so clunky and slow.

GMRcris @GMRcris @JakeSucky Can’t really judge the game based on someone recording a screen but for a guy who’s know for “violence, speed and momentum” his games animations and movement look sluggish and stiff. Guess the studio has time to tweak it. @JakeSucky Can’t really judge the game based on someone recording a screen but for a guy who’s know for “violence, speed and momentum” his games animations and movement look sluggish and stiff. Guess the studio has time to tweak it.

Dr DisRespect is yet to announce or provide any timeframe for the release of the much anticipated game. Although users can enjoy one of its sections with a battle pass, the full release is still a long way away. Many believe that being an AAA installment, it won't arrive before 2023, while some reckon a 2024 release is more plausible.

