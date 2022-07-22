"I can't seem to find his Twitch page": Games journalist and Dr Disrespect beef over upcoming Midnight Society game

Guy "Dr Disrespect" has been working on his own video game for some time now. He announced his game development studio, Midnight Society, on December 15, 2021. Last week, the game development studio released some information about its first game, codenamed "Project Moon."

The release of Project Moon's roadmap prompted some questions from video game journalists, including Forbes' Paul Tassi, who questioned the studio's decision to release vertical slices of the game to give fans an early look as well as the opportunity to provide feedback.

Doc hit back at Tassi on his stream, starting a beef with the games journalist over his questioning of Midnight Society's development strategy. It was a strange and unexpected beef, to say the least, but it provided some entertaining moments, including Tassi throwing a jab at Doc for his permanent ban.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi I can't seem to find his Twitch page

What did Dr Disrespect say to games journalist's comments?

On December 15, 2021, Dr Disrespect co-founded a game development studio called Midnight Society with Call of Duty and Halo veterans Robert Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo, signaling that the studio would likely focus it's efforts on first-person shooter games.

A week ago, Midnight Society released a roadmap for their first game, being developed under the working title "Project Moon." The game is described as a "vertical extraction shooter" and a "PvPvE" game. The studio also discussed its development strategy, opting to offer a look at "vertical slices" of the game and asking for feedback to help steer development.

It is a unique and potentially risky development strategy, with games journalists addressing how this system could potentially hinder the game's development. One such journalist was Forbes' Paul Tassi, who tweeted out his concerns about Midnight Society's upcoming game.

- putting out vertical slices every six weeks for early members to play

- goal is to "offer feedback to help steer development"

- members can vote on what features to pursue or cut



Gamedev folks is this uh, viable?



okay so this Dr Disrespect game is:

- putting out vertical slices every six weeks for early members to play

- goal is to "offer feedback to help steer development"

- members can vote on what features to pursue or cut

Gamedev folks is this uh, viable?

midnightsociety.com/blog/roadmap-l…

He went on to say that testing the game in this way would take a long time, considering the game seems to still be in the very early stages of development. He also suggested suggesting that Midnight Society invest in professional QA testers instead.

Dr Disrespect fired back on Twitter, expressing his disinterest in Tassi's concerns and suggestions for Project Moon's development.

Hope they say it’s ok. @PaulTassi Damn we forgot to run our plans by the “Gamedev folks”.Hope they say it’s ok. @PaulTassi Damn we forgot to run our plans by the “Gamedev folks”.Hope they say it’s ok.

Tassi responded to Doc, suggesting his attitude may come back to haunt him should Project Moon fail.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi @DrDisrespect I am going to be very curious to see how this tweet ages @DrDisrespect I am going to be very curious to see how this tweet ages

Dr Disrespect went on a a rant about Tassi during his stream the next day, sarcastically calling him a "big-time writer" and mocking Tassi's use of quotation marks when quoting Doc in his tweet. A Twitter user brought the stream to Tassi's attention, and he used the opportunity to joke about Doc's permanent ban from Twitch.

"I can't seem to find his Twitch page."

While it may be a bit much to say Paul Tassi wishes for Dr Disrespect's game to fail, he did raise some legitimate concerns and had them thrown back in his face.

