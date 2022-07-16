“I don’t see anything”- Dr DisRespect says he is going insane over the lack of selection in games during livestream

YouTube streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" recently went on a lengthy rant against the lack of selection in games nowadays. Given his bold and outspoken personality, the streaming phenomenon has never been deterred from sharing his opinion on sensitive topics, regardless of the ramifications.

From calling out YouTube Gaming, citing the lack of support for its streamers, to urging Respawn Entertainment to fix the audio glitches in Apex Legends, Doc has been quite intrepid throughout his time on the internet.

With that being said, during his recent YouTube livestream, the Two Time champion has given a bleak verdict on the current state of the gaming industry, highlighting the lack of fun options available on the internet:

"And I don't see anything like that in the horizon that gives me hope."

Dr DisRespect claims he is "going insane" with the selection of titles in the gaming industry

During the July 15, 2022 livestream, the 40-year-old streamer can be seen bemoaning the lack of riveting titles in the gaming industry. It didn't end there, however, as Doc even highlighted how the current gaming landscape has made him "insane."

Going on a lengthy rant about the dearth of exceptional games on the market, the streamer quipped:

"I wanna be surprised, I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. You know, I’m going insane. And I don't see anything like that in the horizon that gives me hope. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t say I don’t see anything."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he further added:

"I don't see anything, I don't hear about anything, I don't see anything. Warzone 2? We'll see."

As pointed out by some of the comments on the clip, Doc is indirectly hinting towards the upcoming Project Moon FPS being developed by his team, Midnight Studios.

With Dr DisRespect growing bored of popular Battle Royale titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legend, the frustration is quite evident on his recent livestream. However, with upcoming big releases such as Hogwarts Legacy and Warzone 2 on the horizon, the streamer might change his mind.

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, commonly known as Dr DisRespect, is an American streamer who has garnered a tremendously large fanbase due to his fun antics and exceptional gaming nous. The popular content creator began his journey on Twitch before shifting to YouTube under dubious circumstances.

Dr DisRespect is renowned for his prowess in Battle Royale titles such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite and more, having accrued multiple achievements across the genre. With that being said, he is known for dabbling in other AAA titles as well.

