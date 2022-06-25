How tall is Dr Disrespect? Understanding the iconic streamer’s height, age and other personal details

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, aka the legendary "Dr DisRespect" is an American streamer. He is wildly popular for his fiery antics and grandiose personality on YouTube. With almost four million subs on the platform and his 4.5 million followers on Twitch, the Doc is a huge name in the streaming world.

The YouTube star started his streaming career back in 2011 by uploading Call of Duty videos and went on to become associated with Sledgehammer Games. Dr Disrespect is credited with having worked on multiple COD: Advanced Warfare maps and after quitting his job in 2015, he started streaming full time on Twitch.

That is, until his perma ban in 2020, when he became a YouTube giant. With his over-the-top persona and bombastic style, the Doc has always boasted of having a height of 6'8'', but how accurate is it? Let's find out.

Dr Disrespect talked about his insane height on the H3 podcast

Born on March 10 1982, the Doc is 40 years old and loves to play battle royale games. He played H1Z1 and Call of Duty back in the day, but still loves to play a variety of FPS titles on stream such as Valorant and COD: Warzone.

His daunting stature

The Doc has maintained over the years that he is 6 foot 8 inches tall and many have doubted him. In his H3 podcast interview, even Ethan the interviewer notes that he thought it was a bluff, but seeing him in real life has changed his opinion:

"When I first watched your stream, you were like, 'I'm 6'8"'. And I'm like, what? This guy is a f*cking comedian right? Who's 6'8"? And now that I see that you're 6'8"..."

As it turns out, he is actually that tall and the evidence supports that. Here is a picture from 2018 tweeted by Dr Disrespect, where he can be seen taking a picture with fellow streamers Shroud and Justin. Notably, the Doc towers over everyone:

He was even a college basketball player in the NCAA Division II. That said, Dr Disrespect always wears some heavy duty boots, so realistically his actual height is more likely to be around 6'6" to 6'7".

Persona and style

Dr Disrespect is not just another streamer playing Warzone, as he sets himself apart through his unique 1980s rockstar style. The Doc is known for his signature sunglasses and mullet-wig look, something he never ever streams without.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect I just took a look around.



There’s still nobody on my level. Not even close. I just took a look around.There’s still nobody on my level. Not even close. https://t.co/K0MflbE277

Faithful to his name, the Doc plays a disrespectful foul-mouthed character who does not shy away from expressing his feelings in an over-the-top manner. In a 2017 article, ESPN described him as "a WWE character in the competitive gaming world."

Controversies

As one can tell, his ostentatious characterisation has led him into trouble numerous times. His outspoken manner can feel insensitive at times, and his first major ban on Twitch is indicative of the problem.

Dr Disrespect was attending E3 2019 when he entered one of the bathrooms of the expo with his camera crew, breaking Twitch's TOS and incurring its wrath. In 2020, he was permanently banned from the site for undisclosed reasons, kickstarting his YouTube streaming career.

Suffice to say that the Doc is no stranger to controversies, but that has never discouraged his fanbase. In his first bow on YouTube, 330,000 concurrent viewers graced the stream, showing their support for the streamer.

The American has been at the top of the game for the last couple of years and his Warzone streams attract thousands of viewers and accrue hundreds of thousands of views per day. Dr Disrespect has been streaming a lot of Warzone recently with TimTheTatman, and fans of both streamers sure love the dynamic duo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far