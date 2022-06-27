Dr DisRespect shows off a Midnight Society billboard in New York for a possible game reveal

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" showed off a stunning billboard ad on June 25 for his new game, Project Moon, at Times Square in New York City. The entire digital screen at Times Square was covered in the Midnight Society advert, with the gaming production team teasing the new game and a potential event in late July.

Doc has been working on a new gaming project titled Project Moon, which is an FPS battle royale game. Doc also revealed to his audience that the game would be using NFTs in the Founder's pass.

Dr Disrespect reveals a teaser for Project Moon on his Twitter

Doc had been working on game development even before becoming a full-time streamer. So it is no secret that the American streamer is familiar with the game development industry and the intricacies involved in it.

During a stream in March this year, the 40-year-old revealed that he would be releasing a new FPS game with his gaming development studio, Midnight Society. In addition to being an FPS battle royale game, Doc revealed that the game would be using NFTs as part of its gaming pass, which has since come under some criticism.

However, this did not appear to deter Dr DisRespect as he managed to show off a teaser for the game in front of a large crowd in none other than the liveliest city in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Doc wrote:

"Good bye NYC. Wow wow wow wow what a city.”

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Wow wow wow wow what a city. Good bye NYC.Wow wow wow wow what a city. https://t.co/HPteCrguis

The digital screen showed off the company's logo and a large black skyscraper engulfed in thundering. The advert then turns dark before the final message that reads:

"Enter the existence. July 29."

Regarding the game, Doc has also revealed that it will be a vertical FPS game, meaning unlike other titles, which are played on a horizontal level field, Project Moon will move up vertically. The game revolves around a building that has caught fire at the bottom level.

Players will be tasked to move upwards to claim victory. As the player progresses, they will be unlocking newer levels of the building with their new set of challenges.

Keeping in mind that it will be a battle royale game, players will be required to fend off others in order to progress further in the game.

See what the fans thought of the teaser

Although Dr Disrespect has faced criticism due to the incorporation of NFTs into the game, the overall response has been overall welcoming and positive. Here's how the internet reacted to Doc's new project and its recent Times Square advert:

Nukov @Nukov_ @DrDisrespect



Who have you got on board, DOC?



WHO?? @12am AAA is mid-sized to major-sized studio or publisher, right?Who have you got on board, DOC?WHO?? @DrDisrespect @12am AAA is mid-sized to major-sized studio or publisher, right?Who have you got on board, DOC?WHO??

Stone @StoneMountain64 @DrDisrespect



to bad it is past my bedtime @12am Today is a historic day! its time!!!!to bad it is past my bedtime @DrDisrespect @12am Today is a historic day! its time!!!!to bad it is past my bedtime

ninoshkaiscool.eth @ninoshkaiscool WE LOVE YOU HERE!!!! @DrDisrespect THANK YOU FOR STOPPING BYWE LOVE YOU HERE!!!! @DrDisrespect THANK YOU FOR STOPPING BY 💜✨ WE LOVE YOU HERE!!!! https://t.co/DZ4PzymRsy

L4YER_CAK3 @layer_cake @DrDisrespect NYC is great and all but it’s got nothing on The Digital Society. @DrDisrespect NYC is great and all but it’s got nothing on The Digital Society. https://t.co/cRXlheGx44

Max Kalman @maxkalman @DrDisrespect a vertical BR…fighting your way to the tippy top while the building is being destroyed one level at a time right behined you. oh baby baby baby… @DrDisrespect a vertical BR…fighting your way to the tippy top while the building is being destroyed one level at a time right behined you. oh baby baby baby…

DruLagoon @Drulagoon @DrDisrespect I was confused at first I thought this was the at home projection tv at the end of the Infinity pool. Keep dominating Doc. We’re only half way up…… @DrDisrespect I was confused at first I thought this was the at home projection tv at the end of the Infinity pool. Keep dominating Doc. We’re only half way up……

Although not much is known about the game, Dr DisRespect revealed that there would be a founders' meeting in LA on July 29, where fans might learn more about the new game.

