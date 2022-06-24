TimTheTatman bursts out laughing as Dr DisRespect pretends to take his sunglasses off after dying in Warzone

Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman are legendary for their daily Warzone and Valorant duo streams. Since moving to YouTube for various reasons, they have become a highly entertaining double act on the Google-owned platform.

The infamous Doc is known for his on-stream antics, which often become the reason he gets into trouble. However, for the most part, his over-the-top energy and highly charged streams dovetail well with Tim's more calculating gameplay.

A clip of TimTheTatman's hilarious reaction to Dr Disrespect's well-known "It's time to take the sunglasses off" bit has gone viral.

"It's so stupid" - Tim watches Dr DisRespect take off his sunglasses before gulag

The incident happened before the two streamers joined up to play COD. Tim pulled up Doc's stream to assess his mood:

"This is going to be a gauge for me. And it's kind of like, what type of Dr Disrespect I'm gonna get today? Am I gonna get yelling, complaining Doc? Or am I gonna get energetic and really fun and ready to have a good time with his friend Tim Doc?"

As Tim watches the stream, Doc dies as he mistakes a burst MG for an auto-fire gun. This is where the former shines in his role. In fact, moments before it happened, Tim called it:

"I'm gonna predict the future. He's going to get into a fight with this triple burst SMG. And he's gonna lose his sh*t."

As if out of a script, the Doc gets into a fight, dies and then claims that he had no idea about the weapon:

"Is that a burst weapon? It is a burst weapon, huh? Oh sh*t it's a burst weapon, I didn't know it, I didn't know it."

Well, the Doc didn't really lose his temper as usual and took it in stride instead. However, he did scream a bit whilst being dragged off to the gulag. Meanwhile, Tim's chat accused him of reading Doc's chat for the day.

Then came the moment when Doc had to fight his way out of the Gulag. As part of his preparation, he started doing his signature move and looked away from the camera before throwing away his sunglasses. The move made Tim stop mid-sentence and exclaim:

"I don't think you can actually switch it to- Why does he do this stupid sh*t bro?"

As if right on cue, however, Doc turned around with his glasses intact and gravely said:

"I think it's time to get serious, huh? I think it's time to get real serious."

This sent Tim into a fit of laughter.

Fans react to Dr Disrespect's signature move

Chat loved Doc's bit and expressed it without hesitation:

Chat reacting to Dr Disrespect's gag (Image via TimTheTatman/YouTube)

The clip was much appreciated by Redditors too, who loved the Doc's jokes and appreciated the duo's gameplay:

However, some still missed his old Twitch days:

It is clear that fans love Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman's dynamic partnership. Their complementary personalities allow them to act as each other's foil, making for excellent content for viewers. One can catch both streamers playing various FPS titles on YouTube, but mostly Warzone and Valorant.

