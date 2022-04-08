"We gave it our all man": TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect get disqualified from Tim's $150K Warzone tournament after opening loss

One of the most popular Twitch streamers, TimTheTatman, was disqualified from his own Warzone tournament today along with fellow streamer Dr. Disrespect.

TimTheTatman is currently hosting his very own Warzone tournament with a whopping $150K prize pool. In this tournament, 32 duos will go head-to-head in Warzone (in the double elimination bracket) for the massive pool prize.

With such tremendous prize money up for grabs, the tournament promises to be one of the biggest Warzone events in recent times. Naturally, such a huge tournament calls for the best teams, as all the biggest names in Warzone are lining up to get their hands on the prize pool.

From YouTube icon Dr. Disrespect to Thomas "Tommey" (one of the highest earning players), the biggest Warzone tournament is stacked with elite players, making it one of the most memorable tournaments.

Unfortunately, the host himself is now disqualified after the opening loss.

Justifying their loss, the duo notes:

"We gave it our all man."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky And with that Timthetatman is out of his own $150k event along with Dr Disrespect



This about sums up the event for Tim And with that Timthetatman is out of his own $150k event along with Dr DisrespectThis about sums up the event for Tim https://t.co/V20L3zeKT8

The banter between Dr. Disrespect and TimTheTatman after getting disqualified

The banter between Tim and Dr.Disrespect is nothing new. The two streamers have always been in the limelight for teasing each other publicly. That's precisely what happened this time as well.

The duo started the banter on Twitter by trying to blame each other, but of course, in the most hilarious way possible. As per Dr.Disrespect, the duo did not qualify for day 2 of the Warzone tournament, all because TimTheTatman wasn't there when he needed the latter the most.

Dr. Disrespect took to his official Twitter handle and posted a clip of the tournament where he died due to Tim's negligence. The YouTuber noted:

"Why @timthetatman and I didn't qualify for Day 2 of the tourney..."

To this, Tim sarcastically replied:

"After watching this I have decided that I was still right and you were wrong."

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @DrDisrespect after watching this I have decided that I was still right and you were wrong @DrDisrespect after watching this I have decided that I was still right and you were wrong

Fans react to the banter

Netizens had their own take on the argument between the two. Some of the reactions are listed below:

cloakzy @cloakzy @timthetatman @DrDisrespect Doc just reviewed the tape with @Tfue just get in the car man @timthetatman @DrDisrespect Doc just reviewed the tape with @Tfue just get in the car man

Skoot @ItsSkoot @DrDisrespect @timthetatman You guys were both right and wrong. Either play would’ve been a good one. Problem was you guys didn’t do either one together. Tim was wanting to leave and doc wanted to fight. If you guys just quickly decide on the same thing you guys more than likely win. @DrDisrespect @timthetatman You guys were both right and wrong. Either play would’ve been a good one. Problem was you guys didn’t do either one together. Tim was wanting to leave and doc wanted to fight. If you guys just quickly decide on the same thing you guys more than likely win.

Torsar @TTorsar @DrDisrespect @timthetatman Tim turns into a panicked wet blanket every time I see him in clutch moments. Yelling at Doc to communicate when theres a kill feed showing him whats going on. Also Tim KNOWS Doc is an aggressive player. How many times does he have to play with Doc before he learns @DrDisrespect @timthetatman Tim turns into a panicked wet blanket every time I see him in clutch moments. Yelling at Doc to communicate when theres a kill feed showing him whats going on. Also Tim KNOWS Doc is an aggressive player. How many times does he have to play with Doc before he learns

Jesse Hamilton @MusicEdMunster8 @DrDisrespect @timthetatman That’s on you bro. If your tm8 is communicating to you to get out, you can’t say “yeah yeah” and then not get in with him @DrDisrespect @timthetatman That’s on you bro. If your tm8 is communicating to you to get out, you can’t say “yeah yeah” and then not get in with him

Actions speak louder than words, and so do GIFs.

Capt. America @MrCaptnAmerica @DrDisrespect @timthetatman Not to mention you can see when your teammate is firing a weapon on the mini map. A good teammate would see without needing to hear. @DrDisrespect @timthetatman Not to mention you can see when your teammate is firing a weapon on the mini map. A good teammate would see without needing to hear.

Given the race kill format, it makes sense to look forward to some long day matches filled with action-packed kills and strategies. The tournament will be livestreamed on Tim's YouTube channel and also on every participant's individual channel.

It's a two-day tournament taking place from April 6, 2022 to April 7, 2022 at 10.00 PM PT.

Edited by Saman