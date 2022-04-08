"We gave it our all man": TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect get disqualified from Tim's $150K Warzone tournament after opening loss

One of the most popular Twitch streamers, TimTheTatman, was disqualified from his own Warzone tournament today along with fellow streamer Dr. Disrespect.
TimTheTatman is currently hosting his very own Warzone tournament with a whopping $150K prize pool. In this tournament, 32 duos will go head-to-head in Warzone (in the double elimination bracket) for the massive pool prize.
With such tremendous prize money up for grabs, the tournament promises to be one of the biggest Warzone events in recent times. Naturally, such a huge tournament calls for the best teams, as all the biggest names in Warzone are lining up to get their hands on the prize pool.
From YouTube icon Dr. Disrespect to Thomas "Tommey" (one of the highest earning players), the biggest Warzone tournament is stacked with elite players, making it one of the most memorable tournaments.
Unfortunately, the host himself is now disqualified after the opening loss.
Justifying their loss, the duo notes:
"We gave it our all man."
The banter between Dr. Disrespect and TimTheTatman after getting disqualified
The banter between Tim and Dr.Disrespect is nothing new. The two streamers have always been in the limelight for teasing each other publicly. That's precisely what happened this time as well.
The duo started the banter on Twitter by trying to blame each other, but of course, in the most hilarious way possible. As per Dr.Disrespect, the duo did not qualify for day 2 of the Warzone tournament, all because TimTheTatman wasn't there when he needed the latter the most.
Dr. Disrespect took to his official Twitter handle and posted a clip of the tournament where he died due to Tim's negligence. The YouTuber noted:
"Why @timthetatman and I didn't qualify for Day 2 of the tourney..."
To this, Tim sarcastically replied:
"After watching this I have decided that I was still right and you were wrong."
Fans react to the banter
Netizens had their own take on the argument between the two. Some of the reactions are listed below:
Actions speak louder than words, and so do GIFs.
Given the race kill format, it makes sense to look forward to some long day matches filled with action-packed kills and strategies. The tournament will be livestreamed on Tim's YouTube channel and also on every participant's individual channel.
It's a two-day tournament taking place from April 6, 2022 to April 7, 2022 at 10.00 PM PT.