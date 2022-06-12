Nickmercs and TimTheTatman announce "Battle of the Ages" at UFC X in July

On Twitter, Nickmercs and TimTheTatman announced that they would be putting on an event at UFC X on July 1. Although specific details regarding the two streamers going up against each other have not been announced, the event or fight has been dubbed "Battle of the Ages."

The event is set to be a part of the MFAM Gauntlet esports tournament. Nickmercs teased the partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship on Twitter prior to the announcement.

The team & I are beyond excited to work with the @UFC & take the MFAM Gauntlet to a whole new level. See y’all in Las Vegas baby! Life’s a trip manThe team & I are beyond excited to work with the @UFC & take the MFAM Gauntlet to a whole new level. See y’all in Las Vegas baby! Life’s a trip man 😂The team & I are beyond excited to work with the @UFC & take the MFAM Gauntlet to a whole new level. See y’all in Las Vegas baby! 🔥 https://t.co/lJpq3ogwSU

TimTheTatman and Nickmercs will square off in "Battle of the Ages" at UFC X

UFC X is replacing the Mixed Martial Arts company's yearly fan expo and will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on the weekend of July 1, 2022. The event promises unprecedented fan access to UFC's premier fighters, both active and retired. A list of some of the fighters that will attend the expo was tweeted out.

[ For access to these and more go to Your first look at appearances coming to UFC X is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄![ For access to these and more go to UFC.com/UFCX 🎟 ] Your first look at appearances coming to UFC X is 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! 👀 [ For access to these and more go to UFC.com/UFCX 🎟 ] https://t.co/PGfzD8aiHw

UFC X will also have some esports presence at the convention, as FaZe clan co-owner Nickmercs announced that his MFAM Gauntlet esports tournament will hold a special event on Friday, July 1 at UFC X. No other details have been announced other than how it will be a competition between him and fellow YouTuber and streamer TimTheTatman.

In the announcement tweet, Nickmercs promised to take his MFAM Gauntlet esports tournament to a whole new level. What that new level is remains to be seen, but the event/fight has been dubbed the "Battle of the Ages."

The MFAM Gauntlet typically features competitive first-person shooter gameplay but could perhaps branch out and turn out to be something bigger. Many fans would certainly pay to see Nick and Tim face off in a mixed martial arts fight. This is because the two content creators have millions of fans, and boxing between social media influencers has proven to be surprisingly successful.

Recently, the YouTuber IDubbbz put together an event called the Creator Clash, where numerous YouTubers, streamers, and social media influencers competed in boxing matches. The event was a huge success, and a second tournament is likely to follow sometime in the future.

If it is an MMA tournament that Nick and Tim are putting on, the Creator Clash would be a strong model to follow. However, with the announcement coming only three weeks before the event, a proper fight seems unlikely.

Fans react to UFC X announcement featuring Nickmercs and TimTheTatman

Fans and fellow content creators commented on Nick's tweet to say congratulations for landing a collaboration with UFC and hyping up what promises to be a big event.

It remains to be seen exactly what the two YouTubers will be facing each other in, but the event at UFC X promises to be big nonetheless.

