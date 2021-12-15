“I’m ready”: Nickmercs, TypicalGamer, and more react as DrDisRespect announces his gaming studio, Midnight Society

Popular YouTuber and streamer DrDisrespect pulled off a big move today by announcing the launch of his brand new AAA game studio. Named Midnight Society, this studio already has thousands of fans and other big-name streamers on the edges of their seats with excitement.

DrDisrespect is incredibly well known, and when he dropped the announcement earlier today, waves of support flooded through via comments on social media. With the talent and video game knowledge that DrDisrespect has, gamers should expect big things from this studio.

The streaming community rallies behind DrDisrespect's AAA game studio

One by one, dozens of streamers and popular internet icons surged to this popular creator's post, launching the start of Midnight Society. The feedback is overwhelmingly positive, displaying the community's massive excitement for this studio.

"FLAWLESS AUDIO...IM READY"

Head moderator for streamer TimtheTatman reacted with these statements, kickstarting the erupting energy on Twitter. FaZe Nickmercs, one of the rising stars in 2021 as far as streamers go, followed right behind and named the studio founder as an idol.

Plenty of toxicity flows through social media, especially across the gaming world, but everyone seems to be showing their 100% support without anything negative to say.

Despite his gamer name, DrDisrespect is respected by almost all fans and fellow streamers.

Despite his gamer name, DrDisrespect is respected by almost all fans and fellow streamers. This foundation and the reputation he's built over the years helps attract all of the positive vibes being sent his way.

With another AAA gaming studio live, some gamers have to question its integrity after major issues with bigger-name studios who've been shady in the past.

With another AAA gaming studio live, some gamers have to question its integrity after major issues with bigger-name studios who've been shady in the past.

If DrDisrespect operates like his fan base thinks he will, this should be a solid gaming studio that'll produce quality content. The next thing on everyone's mind is who all he's roped into work on his team, as a AAA game studio requires a large staff to manage.

Nuka @NukaGamingTTV @DrDisrespect



Who have you got on board, DOC?



In times with shaky ground under big video game studios, many are stating that this is what the gaming community needs at the time and that he could open doors for a new style of the studio.

In times with shaky ground under big video game studios, many are stating that this is what the gaming community needs at the time and that he could open doors for a new style of the studio.

dk @dakotaz @DrDisrespect @12am Not the hero gaming deserves right now… but he’s the hero we need. @DrDisrespect @12am Not the hero gaming deserves right now… but he’s the hero we need.

Here are a few more reactions from his fan base and colleagues on Twitch/YouTube:

Bitness Fam @BitnessF @DrDisrespect @12am Just sold all my activision stock in preparation for the huge losses they will be taking from this! Let's go Doc!! @DrDisrespect @12am Just sold all my activision stock in preparation for the huge losses they will be taking from this! Let's go Doc!!

HusKerrs @HusKerrs @DrDisrespect @12am HUGE W. Excited to see what comes of this group 🤝 @DrDisrespect @12am HUGE W. Excited to see what comes of this group 🤝

Midnight Society might be one of the most hyped concepts of 2021 in the streaming world. Plenty of streamers and fans have shown their support on the microblogging social network.

