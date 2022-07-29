"The industry's at its lowest point": Dr DisRespect rants about stagnancy in FPS games

Guy "Dr DisRespect" took to his YouTube stream on July 28 to reveal his current dissatisfaction concerning the lack of any prospective FPS (first-person shooter) games on the horizon. This isn't the first time the streamer has expressed his opinions about the stagnancy of gaming titles in the aforementioned genre.

Having tried and tested many FPS products such as Fortnite, PUBG, and COD, the 40-year-old YouTuber is on the lookout for something fresh. Speaking to his viewers, the streamer explained that there need to be fresh titles in the FPS gaming scene.

Dr DisRespect expresses his frustrations over the lack of new FPS games

In his latest stream, the "Two-Time" revealed his content-starved state because there aren't enough new and engaging FPS titles. Dr DisRespect went on to mention the need for "big players" and the creation of more FPS titles that can compete with games such as Fortnite, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Warzone.

(Timestamp: 46:39)

But before that, he let out his frustrations, saying:

"The industry is at it's lowest point in the history of my streaming career...in terms of first-person shooter games. I shouldn't say industry because that's just disrespectful to everyone else that's not in the first-person shooter genre of gaming."

Then, he talked about the genre needs:

"Maybe I should just speak to the first-person shooter genre of development. Overall, I think there needs to be couple players, big players, I'm thinking like two, maybe three. Big ones. Games that just feel like triple-A, you know, in terms of the polished movement."

Robert Bowling @fourzerotwo

Los Angeles.

Playable build.

In-person event.

Variant Guide reveal.

Developer Roundtable.

#MidnightSocietyFounder



This community has been nothing but inspiring. I can’t wait for this reveal! Let’s go ! One week.Los Angeles.Playable build.In-person event.Variant Guide reveal.Developer Roundtable.This community has been nothing but inspiring. I can’t wait for this reveal! Let’s go One week.Los Angeles.Playable build.In-person event.Variant Guide reveal.Developer Roundtable.#MidnightSocietyFounder This community has been nothing but inspiring. I can’t wait for this reveal! Let’s go 🔥! https://t.co/hRHmm8sUNG

Dr DisRespect is also in line to release his first-ever gaming project called Project Moon. The game is set to be a vertical battle royale game. He and Midnight Society will formally unveil the very first game footage on Friday, July 29, 2022.

According to Midnight Society Studio Head Robert Bowling, Dr DisRespect will hold an in-person event in Los Angeles that will include an available-to-play setup for the game.

Fans react to the Dr DisRespect's brainchild

Fans have been extremely excited about the new addition to the FPS AAA gaming scene. With the likes of Fortnite and COD beginning to come across as monotonous, a new alternative is exactly what many fans have been seeking. Here are some of the Tweets that have been shared regarding the upcoming game and the in-person event:

Arctic @Arctic_Claw @12am im pumped and ready oooohhh baby baby baby @12am im pumped and ready oooohhh baby baby baby https://t.co/lj7C5Gi0Zr

yourboyCLE @yourboyCLE @12am Can’t be there in person, but I am too excited for this!! @12am Can’t be there in person, but I am too excited for this!!

The 40-year-old streaming veteran is among the most popular names within the streaming community. Presently, he has over 4.03 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far