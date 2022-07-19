Fans speculate about the reason behind Dr DisRespect's week-long break from streaming

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Dr DisRespect" announced that he would be taking a short break from livestreaming and would make a return on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Cruising away from the arena for the first time in years.



Returning on Monday, the 25th.



Until then, let the snoozefest begin. Cruising away from the arena for the first time in years.Returning on Monday, the 25th.Until then, let the snoozefest begin. https://t.co/Xi2kHtEfGx

Although the former Twitch streamer has not disclosed the reason for the week-long break, some members of the streaming community have come up with speculative reasons.

Twitter reacts to Dr DisRespect taking a week-long break from streaming

During a recent livestream on July 13, the two-time champion expressed his frustration at the lack of games currently in the market and provided his take on the state of the gaming industry:

"I wanna be surprised. I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. You know, I’m going insane. And I don't see anything like that in the horizon that gives me hope. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t say I don’t see anything."

During the same stream, he hinted at taking a multi-year break from livestreaming to focus on his AAA game studio called The Mightnight Society. He said:

“I’m really considering taking a year or two off to make this game. I’m considering a year or two off, then come back. For the full, complete game, it’s going to be a two-year timeline, I think. It’s a big vision game, large scale.”

Dr DisRespect's tweet about him taking a short break was an instant hit on Twitter, and community members were supportive upon hearing that the YouTube Gaming star was taking a break from streaming after such a long time:

Dana Reynolds @brewcrewer @DrDisrespect I am happy for you! You needed the time away to reset. I will keep the arena clean and secure for ya! @DrDisrespect I am happy for you! You needed the time away to reset. I will keep the arena clean and secure for ya!

carlos azamar @carlosazamar19 @DrDisrespect Alex better yvae the arena spotless and everything stocked up and a red carpet, with bright red light beams and a huge speaker announcing your return! The while assassin family deserves a break @DrDisrespect Alex better yvae the arena spotless and everything stocked up and a red carpet, with bright red light beams and a huge speaker announcing your return! The while assassin family deserves a break 🍻

Some fans on Twitter speculated that the streamer was taking a vacation:

HartlineGaming @HartlineGaming @DrDisrespect Imagine walking into your vacation spot and see the 6 foot 8 international gaming great drinking gin and tonics back to back to back to back. Enjoy your vacation brother! @DrDisrespect Imagine walking into your vacation spot and see the 6 foot 8 international gaming great drinking gin and tonics back to back to back to back. Enjoy your vacation brother! https://t.co/1X9SK2HwxP

YouTube Gaming streamer TimTheTatman wanted to know the following:

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" offered some advice to The Doc:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @DrDisrespect find a nice bottle of macallan M, pour 2 fingers neat and thank me later @DrDisrespect find a nice bottle of macallan M, pour 2 fingers neat and thank me later

Twitch streamer Lirik had a cryptic conversation with the streamer in the reply thread:

Lirik @LIRIK @DrDisrespect Wow I see how it is @DrDisrespect Wow I see how it is

Canadian Twitch content creator Halifax was shocked to hear that the streamer was taking a week-long break:

Some fans took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes:

Pedro Martinez @PedroMa37468150 @DrDisrespect now we have to suffer and watch Tim the tatman now we have to suffer and watch Tim the tatman @DrDisrespect 😫😩😭😫😩 now we have to suffer and watch Tim the tatman 😭😭😭😭

Here are some more fan reactions:

Stephen Martin @Stephen15985876 @DrDisrespect Shoulda left me the keys to sweep up a little Doc @DrDisrespect Shoulda left me the keys to sweep up a little Doc

Gothik @Gothik37 @DrDisrespect I’ll be rewatching my favourite Doc Livestream VODs for the next week. Still better than anything else out there. Is that doc singing the vocal on that amazing mix of the Interstellar main theme? pure genius. @DrDisrespect I’ll be rewatching my favourite Doc Livestream VODs for the next week. Still better than anything else out there. Is that doc singing the vocal on that amazing mix of the Interstellar main theme? pure genius.

The Doc is easily one of the most recognizable personalities in the streaming world, thanks to his unique and charismatic persona.

The content creator has been livestreaming on YouTube Gaming since he was permanently banned from Twitch. Dr DisRespect currently has more than 4.02 million subscribers and over 294 million channel views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far