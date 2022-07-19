Fans speculate about the reason behind Dr DisRespect's week-long break from streaming

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Dr DisRespect" announced that he would be taking a short break from livestreaming and would make a return on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Although the former Twitch streamer has not disclosed the reason for the week-long break, some members of the streaming community have come up with speculative reasons.
Twitter reacts to Dr DisRespect taking a week-long break from streaming
During a recent livestream on July 13, the two-time champion expressed his frustration at the lack of games currently in the market and provided his take on the state of the gaming industry:
"I wanna be surprised. I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. You know, I’m going insane. And I don't see anything like that in the horizon that gives me hope. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t say I don’t see anything."
During the same stream, he hinted at taking a multi-year break from livestreaming to focus on his AAA game studio called The Mightnight Society. He said:
“I’m really considering taking a year or two off to make this game. I’m considering a year or two off, then come back. For the full, complete game, it’s going to be a two-year timeline, I think. It’s a big vision game, large scale.”
Dr DisRespect's tweet about him taking a short break was an instant hit on Twitter, and community members were supportive upon hearing that the YouTube Gaming star was taking a break from streaming after such a long time:
Some fans on Twitter speculated that the streamer was taking a vacation:
YouTube Gaming streamer TimTheTatman wanted to know the following:
Tyler "Trainwreckstv" offered some advice to The Doc:
Twitch streamer Lirik had a cryptic conversation with the streamer in the reply thread:
Canadian Twitch content creator Halifax was shocked to hear that the streamer was taking a week-long break:
Some fans took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes:
Here are some more fan reactions:
The Doc is easily one of the most recognizable personalities in the streaming world, thanks to his unique and charismatic persona.
The content creator has been livestreaming on YouTube Gaming since he was permanently banned from Twitch. Dr DisRespect currently has more than 4.02 million subscribers and over 294 million channel views.