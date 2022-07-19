Create
Fans speculate about the reason behind Dr DisRespect's week-long break from streaming

Dr DisRespect is taking a week-long break from streaming and will return on July 25 (Image via Dr Disrespect/Twitter)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jul 19, 2022 01:46 PM IST

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Dr DisRespect" announced that he would be taking a short break from livestreaming and would make a return on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Cruising away from the arena for the first time in years.Returning on Monday, the 25th.Until then, let the snoozefest begin. https://t.co/Xi2kHtEfGx

Although the former Twitch streamer has not disclosed the reason for the week-long break, some members of the streaming community have come up with speculative reasons.

Twitter reacts to Dr DisRespect taking a week-long break from streaming

During a recent livestream on July 13, the two-time champion expressed his frustration at the lack of games currently in the market and provided his take on the state of the gaming industry:

"I wanna be surprised. I literally am going insane right now with our selection of games in the industry. You know, I’m going insane. And I don't see anything like that in the horizon that gives me hope. I mean, I guess I shouldn’t say I don’t see anything."

During the same stream, he hinted at taking a multi-year break from livestreaming to focus on his AAA game studio called The Mightnight Society. He said:

“I’m really considering taking a year or two off to make this game. I’m considering a year or two off, then come back. For the full, complete game, it’s going to be a two-year timeline, I think. It’s a big vision game, large scale.”

youtube-cover

Dr DisRespect's tweet about him taking a short break was an instant hit on Twitter, and community members were supportive upon hearing that the YouTube Gaming star was taking a break from streaming after such a long time:

@DrDisrespect I am happy for you! You needed the time away to reset. I will keep the arena clean and secure for ya!
@DrDisrespect Take care. Your gonna need it
@DrDisrespect Alex better yvae the arena spotless and everything stocked up and a red carpet, with bright red light beams and a huge speaker announcing your return! The while assassin family deserves a break 🍻
@DrDisrespect Enjoy the time away. We’ll be waiting

Some fans on Twitter speculated that the streamer was taking a vacation:

@DrDisrespect Enjoy your vacation doc much deserved ❤️🫡
@DrDisrespect Imagine walking into your vacation spot and see the 6 foot 8 international gaming great drinking gin and tonics back to back to back to back. Enjoy your vacation brother! https://t.co/1X9SK2HwxP

YouTube Gaming streamer TimTheTatman wanted to know the following:

@DrDisrespect how many gin and tonics we talkin?
@timthetatman Unlimited... minimum

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" offered some advice to The Doc:

@DrDisrespect find a nice bottle of macallan M, pour 2 fingers neat and thank me later
@Trainwreckstv Thank you.

Twitch streamer Lirik had a cryptic conversation with the streamer in the reply thread:

@DrDisrespect Wow I see how it is
@LIRIK Listen... it's not what it seems.

Canadian Twitch content creator Halifax was shocked to hear that the streamer was taking a week-long break:

@DrDisrespect yo what the heck doc!
@DrDisrespect A WHOLE WEEK! 😫 https://t.co/wnqICJG7tu

Some fans took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jokes:

@DrDisrespect 😫😩😭😫😩 now we have to suffer and watch Tim the tatman 😭😭😭😭
@DrDisrespect "Oh dude, Doc isn't streaming this week? Haha, just go watch Shroud or Timmy play while Doc is gone" https://t.co/UxJvkNmhxG
@DrDisrespect The absence is felt across the online gaming community https://t.co/FHYAtucWco

Here are some more fan reactions:

@DrDisrespect How come you cruising away but not me???
@DrDisrespect True Champion https://t.co/xmCfjpzTaV
@DrDisrespect Shoulda left me the keys to sweep up a little Doc
@DrDisrespect I’ll be rewatching my favourite Doc Livestream VODs for the next week. Still better than anything else out there. Is that doc singing the vocal on that amazing mix of the Interstellar main theme? pure genius.

The Doc is easily one of the most recognizable personalities in the streaming world, thanks to his unique and charismatic persona.

The content creator has been livestreaming on YouTube Gaming since he was permanently banned from Twitch. Dr DisRespect currently has more than 4.02 million subscribers and over 294 million channel views.

