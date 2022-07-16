Dr DisRespect stuns fans by revealing that he could take a multi-year break from streaming, here's why

Streaming megastar Herschel "Dr DisRespect" could take a multi-year break from streaming to build his personal project. During his recent livestream, the American streamer slightly hinted at the possibility of taking a few years off from content creation to unequivocally focus on his new game development venture, Midnight Studio.

While the news may come as a shock to his diehard fans and followers, the two-time champion has been quite vocal regarding his disappointment with the current state of the gaming industry. The streamer has bemoaned the lack of exciting titles on the market. That's precisely why he's considering a short hiatus from creating content after all these years.

Dr DisRespect considering a temporary hiatus from streaming to focus on Midnight Studio

During his July 13, 2022 livestream, Dr DisRespect provided his views on the current lineup of titles available on the internet. Lamenting that he has almost "nothing to play" and "no new games to look forward to," Doc indirectly hinted towards a possible break from streaming to focus on his new studio.

Back in December 2021, Dr DisRespect stepped into the game development business with his brand new venture, Midnight Studio. Focusing on forging first-person shooter titles, they are now all set to break into the AAA market soon with violence, speed and momentum.

As per the streaming phenomenon itself, it will be a much-needed relief for the gaming landscape, with an aim to involve the community in the game's development process.

Speaking about his future plans to stream, the American streamer noted:

“I’m really considering taking a year or two off to make this game. I’m considering a year or two off, then come back. For the full, complete game, it’s going to be a two-year timeline, I think. It’s a big vision game, large scale.”

The streamer opined that a prospective hiatus could last until the end of 2023 or early 2024. Building the development studio from scratch, Doc wants to really indulge himself in the process without worrying about his streaming schedule.

While he may not have the expertise to run a game development studio on his own, the streamer certainly has many notable names in his team. However, taking a break from content creation and YouTube will bring a massive change for Dr DisRespect and his fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far