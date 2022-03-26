Dr Disrespect shocks fans with video of his extremely dusty PC

Today, Dr Disrespect shared a video on Twitter of his extremely dusty PC which had fans shocked at the age of his computer, along with his apparent lack of upkeep.

Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube's top streamers who pulls in tens of thousands of viewers for each of his streams, playing mostly first-person shooters and whatever game is popular at the time.

He's been the talk of the internet as of late due to both him ending his legal battle with Twitch after nearly three years and the fact that chess streamer GMHikaru was banned for watching his stream just a few days ago.

On Twitter today, he announced that he had to delay his upcoming stream due to some PC issues, sharing a video of himself cleaning off the dust from his computer via a pressurized air canister.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Delaying and potentially cancelling today’s stream.



Let’s just say, things finally caught up to us… Delaying and potentially cancelling today’s stream.Let’s just say, things finally caught up to us… https://t.co/qnl52F2ANI

Fans and friends react to Dr Disrespect's dusty PC

While fans may have been disappointed that the stream was being delayed, their sadness turned to shock as they watched the attached video, mortified by the state of Dr Disrespect's PC.

While having some dirt on a PC isn't all that bad, the sheer amount of dust particles that can be seen in the video makes it seem like the machine has never been cleaned, or the last cleaning happened so long ago that cobwebs were able to form.

Some friends and fellow streamers shared their reactions to the video, with a few sharing tips on what he should use in the future to clean the PC. Meanwhile, others made fun of him for having a dusty PC in his supposed "$100 million studio."

FaZe Kalei @KaleiRenay @DrDisrespect i’ve never dusted my pc. maybe that’s why it sounds like an airplane taking off. @DrDisrespect i’ve never dusted my pc. maybe that’s why it sounds like an airplane taking off.

HusKerrs @HusKerrs @DrDisrespect You gotta get one of these bad boys. Electric air dusters are game-changers @DrDisrespect You gotta get one of these bad boys. Electric air dusters are game-changers https://t.co/V1fTgpcetz

PowerGPU @PowerGPU



Also we talked about this 3 years ago already 🤙🏽 @DrDisrespect My guy, you need a new PC. I see Ketchup and mustard cables.Also we talked about this 3 years ago already 🤙🏽 @DrDisrespect My guy, you need a new PC. I see Ketchup and mustard cables.Also we talked about this 3 years ago already 🤙🏽 https://t.co/ujeuUQZQxr

Ꮢyda @RydaOFFICIAL_ @DrDisrespect Welp atleast me & the 2x have 1 thing in common @DrDisrespect Welp atleast me & the 2x have 1 thing in common

Many fans also made their jokes about the dust-covered PC, with some sharing more products to help him stay clean while others showed off their gaming rigs.

KIRNEILL @KIRNEILL



I built a FPS Monster and it was pretty disrespectful @DrDisrespect Would you look at that!I built a FPS Monster and it was pretty disrespectful @DrDisrespect Would you look at that! I built a FPS Monster and it was pretty disrespectful👀 https://t.co/fEAJDrZUL8

Trax631 @tRaXsTaR631 @DrDisrespect 100 million dollar company and you can’t buy a damn handheld vacuum?? Cmon doc 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @DrDisrespect 100 million dollar company and you can’t buy a damn handheld vacuum?? Cmon doc 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Champagne Panini @ChampagnePanini @DrDisrespect Doc, i recommend you using an electric air duster like this guy (see attached) they're rechargable so you don't have to buy more cans of air BUT the important thing is you don't risk damaging your rig/chips by freezing or "water damage" amazon.com/Compressed-Gen… @DrDisrespect Doc, i recommend you using an electric air duster like this guy (see attached) they're rechargable so you don't have to buy more cans of air BUT the important thing is you don't risk damaging your rig/chips by freezing or "water damage" amazon.com/Compressed-Gen… https://t.co/ixaBag8dvf

Christopher @Leafs604 @DrDisrespect Never seen one of those cans used without a vacuum. Is it common in America to just spray and let all the dust just go up your nose? @DrDisrespect Never seen one of those cans used without a vacuum. Is it common in America to just spray and let all the dust just go up your nose?

LiquidHaus @liquidhaus @DrDisrespect Don’t you think you need a rig that actually suits you? @DrDisrespect Don’t you think you need a rig that actually suits you? https://t.co/mk4A18YKc4

While Dr Disrespect was able to get his computer functioning in time for his stream, perhaps he'll think about replacing at least some of the parts of his streaming PC, or at the very least start cleaning it regularly so this problem doesn't arise again.

