Dr Disrespect shocks fans with video of his extremely dusty PC

Today, Dr Disrespect shared a video on Twitter of his extremely dusty PC which had fans shocked at the age of his computer, along with his apparent lack of upkeep.
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube's top streamers who pulls in tens of thousands of viewers for each of his streams, playing mostly first-person shooters and whatever game is popular at the time.
He's been the talk of the internet as of late due to both him ending his legal battle with Twitch after nearly three years and the fact that chess streamer GMHikaru was banned for watching his stream just a few days ago.
On Twitter today, he announced that he had to delay his upcoming stream due to some PC issues, sharing a video of himself cleaning off the dust from his computer via a pressurized air canister.
Fans and friends react to Dr Disrespect's dusty PC
While fans may have been disappointed that the stream was being delayed, their sadness turned to shock as they watched the attached video, mortified by the state of Dr Disrespect's PC.
While having some dirt on a PC isn't all that bad, the sheer amount of dust particles that can be seen in the video makes it seem like the machine has never been cleaned, or the last cleaning happened so long ago that cobwebs were able to form.
Some friends and fellow streamers shared their reactions to the video, with a few sharing tips on what he should use in the future to clean the PC. Meanwhile, others made fun of him for having a dusty PC in his supposed "$100 million studio."
Many fans also made their jokes about the dust-covered PC, with some sharing more products to help him stay clean while others showed off their gaming rigs.
While Dr Disrespect was able to get his computer functioning in time for his stream, perhaps he'll think about replacing at least some of the parts of his streaming PC, or at the very least start cleaning it regularly so this problem doesn't arise again.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!