Redditor rips Dr DisRespect’s alleged NFT-themed game to shreds, brands it an “MLM scheme”

Midnight Society, Dr DisRespect’s game studio, has seen a bit of backlash in the past few hours over accusations of being an “MLM scheme.” The game has launched 10,000 NFTs for early access fans, through its Founders Pass.

However, a Reddit user has put it on blast, calling it a scam and a potential data leak risk. The user reportedly wanted to know what the announcement was, and reported back to Reddit with their findings.

Amongst their findings and concerns, they also accused it of being an "MLM scheme," by saying:

"Ughh the start of a MLM scheme and you already have idiots defending it on twitter for no compensation at all."

Dr DisRespect’s upcoming game accused of being an NFT scheme

This Redditor did not hold back their thoughts on Dr DisRespect NFT announcement 1/2 (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

The NFTs in question come from the Founder's Pack of the streamer's unnamed, upcoming video game 2/2 (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

According to u/InAfterThePurge, they spent a great deal of time working on getting into the Midnight Society site. They finally used a burner account on Google, as they didn’t want to link various social media accounts.

They pointed out that the requirement of linking multiple user accounts was not only unnecessary, but also posed significant risks if any data leak occurred in the future. They even accused Dr DisRespect’s site of essentially being an MLM (Multi-Level Marketing) scam, and were baffled that so many people were quick to defend it.

While the reveal of the streamer's upcoming multiplayer PVP game did not produce any information on the game itself, other than concept art, it did focus on the $50 Founders Pass. Those that bought one of the 10,000 NFTs would receive a unique call sign that they would own, early access to game builds, the ability to vote on features, and more.

Midnight Society @12am

The Midnight Protocol

Wake Up ///

discord.gg/midnight-socie… /// I amThe Midnight ProtocolWake Up /// /// I am The Midnight Protocol Wake Up ///discord.gg/midnight-socie… https://t.co/qIQL3WryX3

Founder's Pass is allegedly the first in a series of Access Passes for players who want to influence the game earlier than anyone else.

The internet responds to Dr DisRespect’s NFT announcement on Midnight Society

Redditors took to the platform to have a discussion over the current issues and potential risks that user InAfterThePurge had pointed out.

When it came to Reddit, one of the discussions was the potential for ads and scams, or dataleaks. One user made a comment, but after a reply came through, they admitted they phrased their thoughts incorrectly. If a data leak hit, email addresses could be scammed or spammed with ads.

The commenter’s opinion about the whole thing being a scam was shared by quite a few Redditors as well. It wasn’t an uncommon thought, that this was just another NFT/MLM scam that would have zero consequences.

One user pointed out that Dr DisRespect allegedly believed in shungite, so it was not a far leap to say they believe in NFTs. Shungite is a mostly-carbon stone that some believe has healing properties and uses.

Not everyone thinks that NFTs are in essence a scam though. One user came through to explain their stance on NFTs in gaming, stating that while they are not technically a scam, they aren’t fixing anything, and were not necessary.

But since they’re being called NFTs, people will buy them out quickly and sell them later for a much higher cost.

There were people on social media that supported NFTs in general, and that don’t understand why people hate them so much. Others talked about the potential for NFTs in online games.

Dylan (Taylor’s Version) 𓃗 @Pony13oy @DrDisrespect These comments show that most people still lack a very basic understanding of NFT’s and NFT utility. NFT’s are one of the best things that can possibly happen to multiplayer games. Who wouldn’t want the ability to sell their in game items for real money? @DrDisrespect These comments show that most people still lack a very basic understanding of NFT’s and NFT utility. NFT’s are one of the best things that can possibly happen to multiplayer games. Who wouldn’t want the ability to sell their in game items for real money?

Morgan Schylander @shma666 @DrDisrespect People's been trading cars since the early 1900's, engraving golden rings to personalize them since long before. Twitter need to relax, if you want to take the bus without a ring your free to do so. @DrDisrespect People's been trading cars since the early 1900's, engraving golden rings to personalize them since long before. Twitter need to relax, if you want to take the bus without a ring your free to do so.

CoolSilver Protocol @coolsilver



It's not like silly animal pictures.



I'm in. LFG! @DrDisrespect Doc... I was wrong. But only partially. It's an EXCELLENT PLATFORM. It's well planned.It's not like silly animal pictures.I'm in. LFG! @DrDisrespect Doc... I was wrong. But only partially. It's an EXCELLENT PLATFORM. It's well planned. It's not like silly animal pictures. I'm in. LFG!

SWAccelerated @SWAccelerated



You own it.

You play it.

You improve it. @DrDisrespect Imagine Tarkov, but each item you looted... you keep as currency to improve upon your NFT.You own it.You play it.You improve it. @DrDisrespect Imagine Tarkov, but each item you looted... you keep as currency to improve upon your NFT. You own it. You play it.You improve it.

One user showed off that they got in and revealed their loadout.

Some users pointed out that people have been able to buy and sell in-game items for real money for a long time now. Magic Online, Diablo 3’s failed real-money market, and Steam, were used as examples.

Judas Iscariot @Get_Judased @Pony13oy



Being able to cash out virtual items didn't make the game better. It turned the game into gambling. @DrDisrespect Anyone that tried the same concept in the launch of Diablo 3 would be against it.Being able to cash out virtual items didn't make the game better. It turned the game into gambling. @Pony13oy @DrDisrespect Anyone that tried the same concept in the launch of Diablo 3 would be against it.Being able to cash out virtual items didn't make the game better. It turned the game into gambling.

Jegue Perneta @JeguePerneta @Pony13oy @DrDisrespect There have been tons of games where you can buy and sell items for real life money that don't rely on NFTs, magic online has been doing it since 2002 @Pony13oy @DrDisrespect There have been tons of games where you can buy and sell items for real life money that don't rely on NFTs, magic online has been doing it since 2002

-𝕵𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖊- @SiinthAP @Pony13oy @DrDisrespect You can do that without the blockchain. It's been a thing for a long time like on Steam marketplace. @Pony13oy @DrDisrespect You can do that without the blockchain. It's been a thing for a long time like on Steam marketplace.

It was a topic of heated discussion and both sides have points they firmly believe in. It’s unlikely that Dr DisRespect is going to walk back on any of his decisions unless the community firmly stands against NFTs in the game. For now, NFTs will be a part of whatever the upcoming Midnight Society game winds up being.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan