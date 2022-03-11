“The Doc will not return to Twitch”: Dr Disrespect ends fans’ hope of a comeback

Dr Disrespect announced today that he is no longer legally pursuing Twitch, but to the disappointment of many fans, he also revealed that he would not be returning to streaming on the platform.

Dr Disrespect has been in a legal battle with Twitch since the summer of 2020 after the site banned him for no given reason. He pursued the company to try and get compensation for the overall damage that the ban did to his career, as he had to leave over four million followers on Twitch and start streaming to the considerably smaller audience he had on YouTube.

Dr Disrespect shares he won't be returning to Twitch

While he luckily found success on YouTube, this didn't stop Dr Disrespect from continuing his legal dispute against Twitch, giving very few updates to his audience as nearly two years passed.

But today, he announced in a tweet that he would be dropping the legal pursuit against the platform and that both him and Twitch accept that neither will admit to any wrongdoing.

The text in the image reads as follows:

"I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing. - Dr Disrespect."

While many fans celebrated the news, some questioned if this meant the two-timer would be returning to Twitch.

However, to the disappointment of many fans, the streamer said in a follow-up tweet that he would not be returning to the platform.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch In response to all your questions, the Doc will not return to Twitch

This caused fans to share their sadness that they won't be able to watch the streamer like they used to, with some sharing memes to better illustrate their disappointment.

PepegePaul @PepegePaul @DrDisrespect WTF??? I WAS IN TEARS OF JOY MAN @DrDisrespect WTF??? I WAS IN TEARS OF JOY MAN

Nerdy_tacusa @Towncrier81 @DrDisrespect @Twitch Please can you sign Doc for 500 million dollars so that he can comeback home. @DrDisrespect @Twitch Please can you sign Doc for 500 million dollars so that he can comeback home.

While fans are disappointed that the legendary Dr Disrespect won't be returning to their streaming site of choice, many were still overjoyed that he would potentially be able to stream with Twitch streamers.

With a whole new world of possible opportunities for Dr Disrespect, these coming months may be the best of his career, and with him having a larger audience than ever, the only place to go from here is up.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul