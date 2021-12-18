"It’s about the journey": Dr DisRespect reveals why he's not feeling any pressure after the launch of Midnight Society

Dr DisRespect isn't under any duress following the debut of his new game studio, Midnight Society. Despite the hoopla surrounding his battle royale title, the "Two-Time" champion is merely enjoying the ride, focusing on the journey rather than the destination.

Dr DisRespect is obviously no stranger to creating a stir in the gaming world. He was not just a level designer in a previous life, but had also created a map for Rogue Company under the Doc alias. His own "vertical" battle-royale game fantasies are now becoming a reality.

With the announcement of his own gaming studio, Midnight Society, excitement is building for the next project from the "Two-Time."

Robert Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo, who collaborated on Halo, Call of Duty, and Gears of War, co-founded his studio.

Dr DisRespect could be the first person to win both Game of the Year and Streamer of the Year at The Game Awards

The former shall open up for the American streamer for when his BR officially goes live. But for the hours Doc puts into his streams, it's merely a matter of time before Dr DisRespect bags the Streamer of the Year award.

Naturally, launching a game studio and working on a battle royale game is bound to put a lot of pressure on creators. However, Dr DisRespect is certainly unique and stated how he's enjoying the journey without worrying about the results.

Here's what he said:

“I think you guys are putting too much pressure on the Two-Time…there ain’t no pressure. Here’s the thing about it, champs. It ain’t nothing to do with the pressure or the result. It’s about the journey.”

Furthermore, he pointed out that the notion of his studio, Midnight Society, is to pursue what he's so passionate about. Dr DisRespect further added:

“I’m telling you, man, that’s the fun of it. The result is actually kind of sad because the journey is, at that particular moment, not necessarily over, but it’s… the formation of it all, it’s sort of concluded. It’s how you continue to take things to the next level after that, right?”

Doc concluded by admitting that introducing an award-winning game isn't a priority, but having fun most definitely is. Given that he's a back-to-back Blockbuster Video Game World Champion from 1993 to 1994, it is quite clear that Dr DisRespect can handle the pressure.

