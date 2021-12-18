"WE can talk about next steps": Dr DisRespect approaches Jake Lucky after his departure from Esports Talk

Jake Lucky recently took to Twitter to announce that he was no longer affiliated with Esports Talk. The esports reporter expressed his gratitude towards the organization for the opportunities presented to him and thanked his community for their constant love and support.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Just want to say thank you all so much for the support and replies. I can’t get to everyone, but you all gave me a chance at doing something I truly love for 4 years and that’s a pretty big rarity in this life. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Just want to say thank you all so much for the support and replies. I can’t get to everyone, but you all gave me a chance at doing something I truly love for 4 years and that’s a pretty big rarity in this life. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

However, amidst all the wholesomeness, Dr DisRespect approached the popular journalist to discuss future prospects of working with the Two-Time himself.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect



Your call. @JakeSucky Either you can talk to all these generic wannabe streamers or WE can talk about next steps.Your call. @JakeSucky Either you can talk to all these generic wannabe streamers or WE can talk about next steps.Your call.

Naturally, more congratulations were in order for Jake Lucky after being approached by the Call of Duty legend himself.

Dr DisRespect wants to discuss "next steps" with Jake Lucky

Jake Lucky has built quite a community for himself over the last four years with Esports Talk. In fact, most people in their replies to his tweet revealed that they were under the impression that Esports Talk was Lucky's organization.

Dr DisRespect is known for his swift and smart moves, so he quickly approached Jake Lucky after the latter announced that he was no longer associated with Esports Talk.

In true Doc style, the famous streamer stated that whether Lucky wanted to discuss prospects with "generic wannabe streamers" or the Two-Time himself was Jake's choice. Fans almost immediately started speculating the nature of the work that Doc was offering Lucky, and most people seem to believe it involves his new game studio, Midnight Society.

Most fans are floored by the idea of what a powerful duo Dr DisRespect and Jake Lucky would be, working in the same organization.

Akira @akira541 @DrDisrespect @JakeSucky Imagine a esports news show produced by Dr and headline by Jake with the kinda production value at Docs disposal 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 @DrDisrespect @JakeSucky Imagine a esports news show produced by Dr and headline by Jake with the kinda production value at Docs disposal 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯

Chili Cheese Jay @ChiliCheeseJayZ @DrDisrespect



The landscape is changing. Time to get on board. @JakeSucky What an absolute electric endorsement. Jake grew a brand from nothing, did it damn well, & Doc knows the fortitude & brass balls it takes to do so while retaining credibility.The landscape is changing. Time to get on board. @DrDisrespect @JakeSucky What an absolute electric endorsement. Jake grew a brand from nothing, did it damn well, & Doc knows the fortitude & brass balls it takes to do so while retaining credibility.The landscape is changing. Time to get on board.

AurafrostX @AurafrostX @DrDisrespect @JakeSucky This kid is golden. Train him up Doc. Get something going! @DrDisrespect @JakeSucky This kid is golden. Train him up Doc. Get something going!

Needless to say, fans are hyped about the idea of Jake Lucky and Dr DisRespect working together and think the end result will be quite impressive.

Jake Lucky is yet to respond to this proposition, although many suspect he has probably connected with the Two-Time over DMs already. Regardless, fans are spamming the tweet asking Jake to respond to Doc's proposition.

Franklin @IBeenFranklin @JakeSucky Jake, you better pick up the damn flip phone! Don’t make the 2x ask twice! @JakeSucky Jake, you better pick up the damn flip phone! Don’t make the 2x ask twice! https://t.co/SzZ4tKje6v

Dr DisRespect is not the only personality approaching Jake Lucky after his departure from Esports Talk. The "esports guy" has been contacted by organizations like OpTic and 100 Thieves.

Only time will tell which offer Jake takes up, if he does at all. Till then, fans can only wait.

