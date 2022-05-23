Dr Disrespect responds amidst accusations of tripping Stephen Curry during recent NBA playoffs match

Dr Disrespect was in attendance for an NBA Playoff match between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors. He was joined by OpTic HECZ, the president of CDL's OpTic Texas.

The two were sitting courtside when Golden State superstar Stephen Curry tripped on the floor right by them. Some fans noticed the streamer was sitting where it happened and accused him of tripping the Warriors point guard. He sent out a tweet in an attempt to clear his name.

Dr Disrespect denies tripping Stephen Curry

Doc and OpTic HECZ were sitting courtside in last night's Western Conference Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. The game was played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Warriors pulled out a 109-100 victory to take a 3-0 lead in the series, putting them one win away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019.

The game wasn't without a brief scare for Warriors fans, as franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry tripped while running down the sidelines. He stayed on the floor a little longer than Golden State fans may have liked, but thankfully he wasn't injured.

A video of the moment made its way around social media, where some fans noticed that Dr Disrespect happened to be seated right where the incident occurred. This led some fans to either joke or accuse Doc of tripping the star point guard.

Chris Palladino @wggchrisp It's a Sunday night, and people are debating if Hecz, or Dr Disrespect tripped Steph Curry



What a night It's a Sunday night, and people are debating if Hecz, or Dr Disrespect tripped Steph CurryWhat a night https://t.co/JGTw9mt5jA

The two-time champion denied tripping the three-time NBA champion in a tweet. Kevin Harlan, the play-by-play announcer for the Conference Finals match, said that he thinks one of the vendors at the stadium ended up tripping Curry.

Dr Disrespect is a Bay Area native and a fan of San Francisco sports teams. He recently made headlines for announcing a pick made by the San Francisco 49ers at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a Warriors fan, it is highly unlikely that Doc would want to injure the team's franchise player.

OpTic HECZ also had some fans accusing him of tripping Curry, but he also denied the allegations.

HECZ also included a video of the incident, where it appears clear that it was a vendor that tripped Curry. It also looks like there was no intent on the part of the vendor to trip him, as he was facing the opposite direction at the time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul