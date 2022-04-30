Dr DisRespect reveals San Francisco 49s NFL Draft pick and fans lose their minds

The NFL Draft had some pretty interesting announcers, but perhaps none of them were bigger than Dr DisRespect. The Two-Time Champion showed up to make the 93rd Draft pick for the 49ers, revealing they were recruiting Tyrion Davis Price, an LSU runningback.

While the announcers and fans in the building didn’t seem to know who Dr DisRespect was, the internet exploded with hype.

Dr DisRespect shows up at the NFL Draft, blows fans minds

“Yayayayaya.”

Dr DisRespect’s signature call rang out through the building, despite many of the fans in attendance not really knowing who the Doc was. The broadcasters were just as confused after the streamer made the reveal, remarking that they’d need to get their kid to tell them who Doc was.

The streamer has appeared virtually everywhere, from talk shows to attending NBA games. However, this was another huge move for the Two-Time Champion, who showed up for his hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Dr DisRespect even did his traditional echoing of words during his reveal, which seemed to be lost on the audience.

“With the 93rd pick, in the 2022-2 NFL-L Draft-draft, the San Francisco 49ers select Tyrion Davis Price, Runningback, LSU.”

While the fans in attendance didn’t seem to get it, fans of Doc around the world were so excited to see him show up at the NFL Draft.

“#Legend” - Pac McAfee and more celebrate the Doc's appearance at the NFL Draft

Fans of the Two-Time Champion came out in force on the internet to celebrate the streamer making such a splash by making an appearance at the NFL Draft. Though he was announced as a YouTuber and streamer, the internet was quick to correct this.

Pat McAfee, NFL megastar and WWE Smackdown commentator, is also a huge fan of the Doc and tweeted his support during the NFL Draft.

George Kittle, a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, showed his respect to the king with a tweet during the event.

Others were shocked that adults had no idea who one of the biggest streaming sensations on the planet was.

Some welcomed Tyrion Davis Price and the 49ers into the far more exclusive Champions Club.

Fans around the world were incredibly excited to see the Doc show up and came out to show their love and support for the streamer.

The sky is the limit for the YouTuber, and there’s no telling where he’ll show up next. Perhaps he will be a bigger presence on San Francisco 49ers broadcasts, but only time will tell about that.

