“I’ll do some homework and get back to you” - Steph Curry’s hilarious reaction when asked to review 3-time NBA All-Star’s shimmy during Warriors-Mavericks Game 3

Luka Doncic hit a shimmy after shooting a 3-pointer over Steph Curry during the Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks' Western Conference Finals Game 3 contest. Curry brought the shimmy to prominence, but in recent times his opponents haven't hesitated to use the dance step when playing against him.

Curry was asked to review Doncic's shimmy after the match, to which the Warriors talisman had a hilarious response. Here's what Steph said (NBC Sports):

"I didn't see it, I'll do some homework and get back to you on that one"

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Luka hit Steph's shimmy after this buzzer-beater 🤣 Luka hit Steph's shimmy after this buzzer-beater 🤣 https://t.co/ioFpI9iXOF

Steph Curry had the last laugh, though, as the Warriors won the tie 109-100, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. They are now just one win away from making their return to the NBA Finals after a two-year absence.

Steph Curry and Warriors overcome 'Luka Magic' yet again

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the Dallas Mavericks in their 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals series. They have a 3-0 lead to show for it. The Warriors have found a way to prevail against the Mavs, despite Luka Doncic's exploits so far.

The Slovenian went off for another 40-point game, but it wasn't enough. The Mavericks didn't receive contributions from key role players like Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber in Game 3. Kleber and Bullock went scoreless while shooting a combined 0-of-15 from the floor.

Golden State were the better team down the stretch yet again, as Steph Curry and Co. displayed their championship DNA. Curry scored 31 points and dished out 11 assists for the Warriors, while Andrew Wiggins registered 27 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's game. Dallas has looked like a legitimate contender previously, making the Warriors' results against them even more remarkable.

The Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals Steph Curry31 PTS - 5 REB - 11 ASTAndrew Wiggins27 PTS - 11 REB - 3 ASTThe Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals Steph Curry 31 PTS - 5 REB - 11 ASTAndrew Wiggins 27 PTS - 11 REB - 3 AST The Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/eYhZG9kfxZ

The Golden State Warriors are now just one win away from the NBA Finals. Steve Kerr's men have hit top form at the right time as they continue to display the level of chemistry they had as a team during their championship years. Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have used their experience to their benefit.

Meanwhile, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney have been difference-makers on plenty of occasions. They have been the X-factor in the Dubs' successful run thus far.

Considering how Steph Curry and the rest of the group are playing, it's hard to argue their case as the hot favorites to win it all this year.

