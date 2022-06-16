Dr Disrespect considers Modern Warfare 2’s engine to be “outdated and unimpressive,” but fans think otherwise

The release of the Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal trailer has excited fans about the upcoming game, and the reaction from the community has been quite positive.

When it comes to the game's visuals, the graphics look crisp with a lot of attention to detail in environmental physics. This implies that the developers have worked upon both gunfire and environmental acoustics.

The game sounds and looks positively phenomenal, and the Campaign gameplay lives up to the hype. The release date for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is on October 28. Fans are eagerly waiting for this day to come.

Dr Disrespect has been a part of the online gaming community for a long time. He had over 4 million viewers on Twitch before receiving his permanent ban from the platform in June 2020. He is known in the community for his aggressive and outspoken personality.

Since his ban from Twitch, Doc has been streaming on YouTube. In one of his streams, Doc was talking about his views on the engine of the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. His views were in response to Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal trailer of the level 'Dark Water.'

He had a certain not-so-positive opinion regarding the engine of the game. Unfortunately, the Call of Duty community disagrees with him. His comments so far have been met with heavy criticism from the game's playerbase.

Dr Disrespect believes Modern Warfare 2 engine is on its last leg

Dexerto recently posted a 48-second clip of Doc's stream. In this stream, the Two Time discusses his views on the engine of the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

In the short video, Dr Disrespect starts by telling his viewers that the engine of the upcoming game is on its last legs. He then stated that the engine was 'outdated' and the reveal was 'unimpressive.'

He added that any screenshot from his upcoming game 'Project Moon' would look better than anything in the Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal trailer.

The reaction from the fanbase to Dr Disrespect’s views has not been positive. The community well received the reveal trailer, and Dr Disrespect's views differ diametrically.

"This is the new engine that was used for mw19 and then they updated it significantly with new physics, lightning system, overall textures and graphical fidelity, improved sound design and much smoother animations. Its not just same engine used with mw19."

One fan has replied to the Two Time's stream with many different views. The fanbase feels that the gameplay looks updated and has substantially better physics than the previous installment. Fans have also noted an improvement in the overall quality of the gameplay.

"Coming from a person is making a game based on nfts, his opinion can be disregarded on just about anything game design wise."

Many fans resonated with Doc's views on the upcoming game. Many more believe that his opinion on game design can be disregarded.

According to the playerbase, the gameplay of Modern Warfare 2 looks very appealing. The game looks visually appealing with stunning environmental physics and crisp sound effects. The community has well received the gunfight mechanics.

Fans love how much Infinity Ward has paid attention to the minute details of the environment. Players are in love with the sound engine, from the sound of bodies falling to how the winds howl. The associated sound effects are very much to the point.

In light of all the speculations, the release date of Modern Warfare 2 is slowly creeping forward. Fans worldwide are eager to get their hands on the next iteration of Modern Warfare. Infinity Ward will have to live up to a lot of high expectations. The gameplay reveal trailer has lit the fire in the heart of the entire fanbase.

