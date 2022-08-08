Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta dates officially revealed 

Call of Duty developers have finally revealed the dates for the multiplayer open beta for Modern Warfare 2 as well as those for the early access, crossplay beta, and much more.

PlayStation users will probably be the happiest as they will experience the next iteration of Modern Warfare exclusively, even before PC and Xbox users.

PC and Xbox users will get their fair share of early access and open beta content shortly after that. Users who pre-purchase the game will get to play it before others.

Here's when Modern Warfare 2's early access and open beta will launch.

When will Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer open beta and early access launch?

Call of Duty has divided the entire Modern Warfare 2 beta launch process into two different weekends. In the first weekend, all PlayStation users will get an exclusive glimpse of the game. The early access period will start on September 16 and end on September 17.

The open beta, which will be available for all PlayStation users to download for free, is set to be released on September 18, and it will stay available until September 20.

The second weekend of the beta test will start on September 22 for all platforms, and the early access period will be available until September 23.

Players on all platforms will be able to download the open beta and play the game for free between September 24 and 26.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward has also announced that it has designed the Grand Prix map as a part of the beta test. So, it will be playable during the beta period.

There is also a rumored campaign-early access that is supposed to see the light of day sometime after the open beta release. However, nothing regarding this has been confirmed by Activision so far.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to Infinity Ward's last title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019). Sharing the same name as MW 2 (2009), the title will feature the infamous Task Force 141 from the 2009 classic. With new movements, gun mechanics, and a brand-new engine, the title is all set to offer a completely new and immersive experience for the community.

Warzone 2 will also come out later this year, and it will share the same engine as MW 2.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28, 2022.

