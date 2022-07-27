How to get Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta keys for free

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's beta keys are finally here. Fans now have access to the much-awaited Open Beta Keys for free by simply watching the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7.

On Call of Duty League's official blog, Activision has revealed all the rewards for watching the premium Call of Duty competitive championship. With weapon XP, skins, blueprints, and much more, the iconic FPS franchise is also giving out software beta keys for the upcoming iteration of Modern Warfare.

While fans have been waiting impatiently for any information related to the Modern Warfare 2 open beta to drop, this news has surely made the community happy.

To learn more about how to get these beta keys, read below.

Tune in on Championship Sunday to get Modern Warfare 2 beta keys

According to a blog published by Activision, the software beta codes will be provided to players through randomized drops. Players will have a chance to win a beta code after each game.

When will it begin

The Championship Sunday will begin on August 7 at 11.30 am PT. Players will need to watch at least one hour of the stream to be eligible for the Modern Warfare 2 open beta key. The entire promotional event will be held on August 7 at 11.00 am PT to 02.00 pm PT. After the randomized drop is given, the winner will get a notification on the Call of Duty League website as well as the CoD Companion app. Here is how to register for the reward.

How to register

For players who have the CoD companion app or those viewing the championship on the Call of Duty League's official website, they need to follow the steps given below.

First, users need to create or log in to their respective Activision account.

Then, they have to link the Activision account to their different platform accounts, such as their Battle.net/PlayStation/Xbox account.

The final step would be to watch the livestream during the promotional period and meet the minimum criteria.

For viewers who plan to watch the championship on YouTube:

The first step would be to create or log in to their YouTube account from their respective device.

Secondly, users need to link their Activision account to their YouTube account.

The final step would be the same as before and watch the stream for one hour during the promotional event.

Additionally, there will be a total of nine games during the promotional event and each game will have different drawings for their respective beta keys. However, only one beta key will be made available for a single Activision account.

There are 50,000 software beta codes that will be distributed during the upcoming event. Players will be able to claim their prize via email after the conclusion of each applicable game. During the first game, 10,000 Modern Warfare 2 beta codes will be distributed. For the remaining eight games, 5,000 beta codes will be made available in each game. However, if the event concludes before the scheduled number of games, the rest of the codes will be distributed in the drawing for the final game.

Where to watch

The Call of Duty League Championship Sunday will be streamed on YouTube, Call of Duty League's official website, and the CoD companion app.

Besides beta codes, there will be other rewards featured as well, but for users watching the event, they can receive emblems, charms, exclusive blueprints, XP tokens, one operator, and many more.

For users who might not be lucky enough to get the much-awaited beta keys, the Modern Warfare 2 open beta access is not far away. The release date has not been confirmed by Activision, but players hope that they'll get their hands on it as soon as possible.

