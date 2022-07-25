Call of Duty iconic weapon reportedly set to return in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leaks just don't stop coming! While the game still has three months left before its release, a recent leak from July 22 suggests an iconic weapon, Intervention, is making a comeback in the much-awaited iteration of Modern Warfare.

ModernWarzone is one of the most credible Call of Duty news portals. Their information regarding anything related to the franchise has been solid so far. Three days ago, they posted this tweet on their Twitter account.

The tweet clearly indicates that the weapon, which was a fan favorite in the first Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009, might see a return to the franchise. Some previous leaks have already suggested the same, and this recent tweet just makes the comeback seem all the more likely.

Call of Duty fans might see Intervention return in Modern Warfare 2

The CheyTac Intervention was a bolt-action sniper rifle that was featured in Modern Warfare 2 for the very first time. The gun then made an appearance in Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare Remastered, and the MW 2 Campaign Remastered. However, fans never really forgot how it felt to use the weapon.

The Intervention was probably one of the most overpowered guns in the franchise's history. While the forthcoming title by Call of Duty might introduce it with better balancing, there is no doubt that fans would love for it to feel the way it did back in the first MW 2 (2009)

Previously, popular Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope posted a tweet on April 22 regarding the weapon. The tweet indicated that two fan-favorite guns, Intervention and ACR, would both be featured in the upcoming game. None of the information has been confirmed by the developer Infinity Ward so far.

Moreover, in the gameplay trailer that was released a month ago that showed some of the weapons that will be featured in the game, both ACR and Intervention were nowhere to be found.

If the leaks are true, the developers might want to surprise fans by introducing a new version of both weapons when the Open Beta releases.

Modern Warfare 2 to reportedly have a Tarkov-inspired third mode

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is rumored to include a third mode called DMZ. Based on the leaks, the mode is inspired by the popular extraction-type FPS title Escape from Tarkov. Nothing regarding the new mode has been confirmed by Activision, but DMZ will reportedly feature a bunch of new content that might excite the community.

According to some inside information, the rumored mode will feature dynamic weather, a day/night cycle, a marketplace where items can be traded/bought, and much more.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. https://t.co/Y76awTjwYq

While none of the information mentioned in this article is official yet and is subject to change, the community is still pretty excited to see what the game has in store for them. Modern Warfare is all set to be released on October 28 and is available for pre-purchase now.

