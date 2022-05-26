Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's DMZ map leaked: Will it share the same arena with Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28. While fans are eagerly waiting for the game's reveal to drop, another new leak regarding the next iteration of Modern Warfare has just come to the surface. The new leak could reveal the upcoming map for the game's rumored 'DMZ' mode.

In a recent event, Call of Duty released an intel drop at the Port of Long Beach. It featured a massive 90,000 square feet iconography of the new Task Force 141, 'Ghost.' With the release of the new key visuals, the franchise stated that it is just the beginning of the reveal of the new era of Call of Duty.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #MW2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal.Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Artwork Reveal. Modern Warfare 2 available October 28th! #ModernWarfare2 #MW2 https://t.co/Ljadx2UN4X

As the internet is flooded with this imminent reveal, fans are getting more impatient to get a glimpse of this much-awaited iteration. To feed their excitement, leakers are reporting multiple leaks and rumors regarding the game. Here is the most recent leak floating around the market, and it's a big one.

Modern Warfare 2's 'DMZ' will reportedly have the same map as Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly have a third mode called 'DMZ.' While nothing related to the mode has been confirmed by the developer Infinity Ward yet, a number of trusted sources have reported otherwise. Previously, we've seen leaks regarding the mode, which showed it would feature dynamic weather, day/night cycles, AIs, and more.

The community has expressed their interest regarding the extraction type of game mode multiple times. Recently, serial leaker Tom Henderson published an exclusive via Try Hard Guides, where he showed a drawn image of what the Warzone 2 map could look like. He further stated that both Warzone 2 and the DMZ mode would share the same map in some capacity.

Henderson said:

"With TheMW2Ghost receiving the original image and videos late last year, which were referenced as the DMZ. My own sources since suggested that the DMZ will indeed share the same map, with one source saying, 'Why make more maps for two different modes when you can just build it in one.'"

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. ‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_ Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently.‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_. Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. 🏊‍♂️ https://t.co/yPGPhm6Srg

However, the entire Warzone map will not be playable for the DMZ. Players will have access to the sub-part of the map. Modern Warfare (2019) showed a similar system, where players could hop onto parts of Verdansk in some game modes.

Furthermore, Tom also revealed that the rumored new armor and bag systems are under review. Infinity Ward is even reevaluating a lot of stuff, depending on the latest playtest sessions. The community showed a massive dislike towards the new bag system. It is possible that the developers are thinking of introducing a new mechanic to the game twice.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



June 8, 2022 is expected reveal per the teaser. Pre-orders of Modern Warfare 2 are not going live today. Stay tuned...June 8, 2022 is expected reveal per the teaser. #ModernWarfare2 Pre-orders of Modern Warfare 2 are not going live today. Stay tuned...June 8, 2022 is expected reveal per the teaser. #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/wSc4Colnzt

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available from October 28. The gameplay reveal date has not yet been announced. However, a recent key art visual hinted at a possible date, which is June 8, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi