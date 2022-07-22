PlayStation is reportedly assisting Infinity Ward in the development of Modern Warfare 2

The hype surrounding Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is unprecedented in franchise history. While the game is receiving its finishing touches, a recent report showcased that a few of Sony's departments are working directly on Modern Warfare 2.

While the information hasn't yet been confirmed by Activision, trusted leaker RalphsValve shared this insight on his Twitter handle.

Ralph @RalphsValve



This indicates that developers from Infinity Ward are receiving assistance in publishing a polished game. Suffice to say, players are ecstatic about what's to come in the Call of Duty franchise.

How Sony is assisting Infinity Ward in developing Modern Warfare 2

The comment thread in the tweet presents some insight into how Sony will incorporate their assets in Modern Warfare 2. Previously, a leak floated about the game possibly having a PlayStation-exclusive VR experience.

Wccftech @wccftech Modern Warfare 2 to Feature Exclusive PS VR2 Experience; Killzone VR Also Rumored dlvr.it/SRCJFk Modern Warfare 2 to Feature Exclusive PS VR2 Experience; Killzone VR Also Rumored dlvr.it/SRCJFk https://t.co/u81w82cn5C

While this isn't unprecedented in the franchise's history, the community is certainly looking forward to it.

Hence, fans assumed that Sony's involvement in the much-awaited title is related to this feature. However, Ralph stated otherwise and according to him, Sony's influence predominantly involves supervision over mechanics like in-game audio, systems and tech.

Furthermore, another informer named TheGhostOfHope stated:

Hope @TheGhostOfHope @BalanceKST @RalphsValve @MavriqGG PS5 has a lot of tech that devs take advantage of like dualsense and stuff so I assume it’s that @BalanceKST @RalphsValve @MavriqGG PS5 has a lot of tech that devs take advantage of like dualsense and stuff so I assume it’s that

With the arrival of Next Gen consoles, technology has already made a lot of progress and broadened the gaming community's ambitions. With almost ten studios working on the game, this reported addition is a good sign for the forthcoming iteration of the Call of Duty franchise.

Modern Warfare 2 release date, platforms, price and more

The game's open beta release date is yet to be revealed. However, given that there are almost three months left to go before its arrival, players can delve into the much-anticipated open beta of MW2.

It is now available for pre-purchase on multiple platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PC version can be purchased via both Steam and Battle.Net. Players who order the game before-hand will have an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the open-beta before anyone else.

Coupled with that, the game has two editions that are available for purchase. The standard edition will cost $69.99 or its regional equivalent, while the vault edition will cost $99.99.

Activision's much-anticipated title is all set to be released on October 28, 2022.

