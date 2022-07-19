Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly not feature the traditional slide cancel mechanics in-game

While Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is on the verge of release, a recent reveal by content creator Swagg might shock the game's community.

In his most recent stream, he confirmed that Infinity Ward had removed the traditional slide-cancelling mechanics from the game.

While it was already rumored, there was no official confirmation from the developers. As of now, there haven't been any announcements either.

However, the FaZe clan member's recent stream clearly sheds light on the matter and reveals how the gameplay mechanics will work in the forthcoming iteration.

Modern Warfare 2 might not feature similar gameplay mechanics as Modern Warfare (2019)

While MW2 is a follow-up to MW (2019), the question arises if the new title will feature similar mechanisms as its predecessor. In Swagg's stream, FaZe Santana asked him if there was a slide-cancel in the game. He replied:

"Not like how you think it is."

He also shared his experience of playing Modern Warfare 2. Swagg further explained that the gameplay is similar to Modern Warfare 2019, except the movement is a little bit different.

It is still speculative if Infinity Ward has completely removed the slide-cancel from the game. However, the video clearly suggests that the movement won't be the same anymore.

While Faze Swagg has already confirmed that Infinity Ward has modified the traditional slide-cancel mechanic, some parts of the community are quite happy with the information. With that being said, others aren't so sure if this will be a good idea.

A Redditor named marbles11523 said:

While he believed slide-cancelling was what made the Modern Warfare 2019 movement enjoyable, another user revealed his preference of tactical positioning over quick movements. In his comment, he stated:

Furthermore, Warzone 2 is coming alongside Modern Warfare 2. The two could possibly share the same release date and game engine. This comment made by Warzone's senior creative director, Ted Timmins, also revealed the developers' idea behind the popular feature.

On May 2, Call of Duty news portal ModernWarzone posted a poll on Twitter asking if fans wanted slide-cancelling in MW 2 and Warzone. In that tweet, Timmins commented:

“If the slide cancelling vote comes back as a win for its removal and I can finally have an excuse to remove this exploitable accessibility ceiling, you can have mine.”

Started as a movement glitch, slide cancel has become a part of Call of Duty since Black Ops 4. It was properly introduced as a movement feature in Modern Warfare 2019. While in the beginning, professional Call of Duty players exploited the glitch and gained an in-game advantage, it later became a part of the advanced movement mechanism in Call of Duty.

However, this advanced mechanism has always created a skill gap among players. Some of the devs even deemed the feature as an accessibility barrier. Fans will now have to wait until the Open Beta to drop and see how the developers have changed the movement mechanics in MW 2.

The game is set to be released on October 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far