Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta expected release period reportedly revealed

A recent report by Tom Henderson suggested that the Open Beta of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will likely be released in mid-September. However, there is no word on the alpha. The game is set to be released on October 28, 2022.

While fans have been clamoring over the open beta release of the much-awaited title Modern Warfare 2, there has been no official confirmation as of today.

Almost three months before the game releases, fans are already hyped about the multiplayer beta to get some first-hand experience of what MW 2 feels like.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will boost the storied franchise

Previously, fans speculated that the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta might drop in early September. After all, multiplayers of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard were revealed in early September in their respective release year.

But in his most recent report, Henderson claimed that his sources have confirmed that mid-late September is the possible timing of the multiplayer beta release. However, pending official confirmation from Activision, everything is subject to change.

Furthermore, he also stated that anything related to the multiplayer alpha wasn't discussed. Hence, he does not have any new information to provide regarding that.

This year, Activision might take things slow compared to the last two releases. It can go both ways, but the developers expect to receive good community feedback. They have routinely maintained that it will be an immersive experience.

Other leaks showcased many new features in the future iteration of Modern Warfare. The game will reportedly feature a new third mode named 'DMZ' with dynamic weather, day/night cycles, marketplaces, and many more. According to reports, the game is inspired by the popular FPS 'Escape From Tarkov.'

Furthermore, alongside Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 will arrive later this year. The new Warzone will share the same engine and world as the MW 2.

Activision has already promised the lead development studio Infinity Ward three years of live service access. More than ten studios have been working relentlessly to improve the game, and a recent report regarding Sony's involvement adds to it.

