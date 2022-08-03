NFL player confirms the existence of 'DMZ' in Modern Warfare 2

At long last, a confirmation regarding the rumored 'DMZ' mode in Modern Warfare 2 has surfaced through the Instagram stories of NFL Los Angeles Rams players. While lead developer Infinity Ward is yet to release any statement about the highly-anticipated 'Tarkov' inspired mode, the recently leaked photo showcased the lobby screen of the new third mode 'DMZ'.

Rumors on the DMZ mode state it will be included as part of MW2, and features Escape from Tarkov-like mechanics and objectives.

The leaked image showed a lobby screen with the word 'DMZ' written in the top right corner. Furthermore, players will be able to change their respective multiplayer modes through the slide at the bottom of the screen. With the leaked image being blurry and unclear, it is difficult to tell exactly what the other modes are called.

As Infinity Ward was silent throughout the reveal session and nothing regarding the rumored mode was discussed for quite some time, DMZ's very existence was in question for a certain period of time. However, this leak seems to confirm the presence of the DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 to reportedly have a mode similar to Escape From Tarkov

According to credible sources, there was an event for NFL Los Angeles Rams players to check out the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer game. After the event, some of the players posted a photo or video of the much-awaited title on their social media handles.

One of the players posted a story on Instagram, stating:

"'Bout to tap in with @callofduty. previewing unreleased game. #codpartner #modernwarfare2"

In that story, the player revealed the existence of the 'DMZ' mode in Modern Warfare 2. While confirmation is yet to arrive, the community is looking forward to what Activision has to offer for this brand new third mode in the forthcoming iteration.

In addition to this leaked confimation of 'DMZ', an NFL player named Cameron Dicker posted an Instagram story showcasing the multiplayer lobby screen. However, the player immediately deleted the leaked image and posted this photo instead.

In addition to this leaked confimation of 'DMZ', an NFL player named Cameron Dicker posted an Instagram story showcasing the multiplayer lobby screen. However, the player immediately deleted the leaked image and posted this photo instead.

Based on various leaks, DMZ is the third mode for the next Call of Duty installment arriving this October. The lead development studio Infinity Ward has not officially revealed anything about the mode yet.

Some sources mentioned that DMZ was in development before they released Modern Warfare back in 2019. However, they scrapped the idea of adding the mode to the previous Modern Warfare title and kept it for the 2022 installment instead.

Based on some credible insiders, the rumored mode might feature dynamic weather, day/night cycles, a marketplace to trade cosmetics, other items in the game, and much more.

Inspired by 'Escape from Tarkov', 'DMZ' might be Call of Duty's take on extraction-type gameplay.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28 and is available for pre-purchase on all platforms.

