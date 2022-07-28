Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 might get a franchise-first campaign early access

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 leaks are flooding the entire community. A recent leak, which came across from Warzone and Vanguard season 4 reloaded files, revealed that the much-awaited iteration of Modern Warfare might have campaign early access.

Dataminers have been revealing a lot of information since they found a chunk of information in Warzone Mobile's alpha files. In his most recent tweet, popular leaker Reality showcased a string that appeared to indicate a possible Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access.

Reality @r3al1tyuk "LUA_MENU_WZ345/CORTEZ_EARLY_ACCESS_MSG": Campaign Early Access Available now "LUA_MENU_WZ345/CORTEZ_EARLY_ACCESS_MSG": Campaign Early Access Available now

Nothing but the string has been revealed yet. It is also unclear how players will get early access to the much-awaited campaign. However, the leak has made the community more hyped about the release of the title.

Dataminers have unearthed chunks of information regarding Modern Warfare 2

While the leak has suggested campaign early access, there is no reported date or any other information regarding that. If this becomes a reality, Modern Warfare 2 will be the first Call of Duty game to have campaign early access.

As for the multiplayer, fans are waiting impatiently for its arrival. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by Infinity Ward as of today.

While Activision is yet to confirm dates, popular CoD insider Tom Henderson's trusted sources have provided that the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer open beta might drop around mid-late September.

Reality has discovered a chunk of datamined information within the Warzone and Vanguard season 4 reloaded files. Along with information regarding the campaign's early access, the leaker also found a string mentioning 'Call of Duty HQ'.

Reality @r3al1tyuk "LUA_MENU_WZ345/HQ_NAME": Call of Duty HQ

"LUA_MENU_WZ345/HQ_DESC": This is how we know this is the HQ Blade!

"LUA_MENU_WZ345/LAUNCH_COD_HQ": Launch Call of Duty HQ "LUA_MENU_WZ345/HQ_NAME": Call of Duty HQ"LUA_MENU_WZ345/HQ_DESC": This is how we know this is the HQ Blade!"LUA_MENU_WZ345/LAUNCH_COD_HQ": Launch Call of Duty HQ

According to other sources, this Call of Duty HQ is a brand new launcher for the FPS franchise. This will be a hub application which will allow players to launch all Call of Duty games from one launcher.

How to get Modern Warfare 2 beta keys for free?

For fans who want to get a taste of what Modern Warfare 2 might feel like, they now have a great opportunity. Activision is giving away 50,000 beta keys for free during a promotional event.

Call of Duty League @CODLeague GIMME DA LOOT



Watch



And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving GIMME DA LOOTWatch #CDLChamps and earn something new, EVERY... SINGLE... DAY.And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving #ModernWarfare2 Beta Codes as part of our BIGGEST code drop in CDL history 🪂 🎁 GIMME DA LOOT 🎁Watch #CDLChamps and earn something new, EVERY... SINGLE... DAY.And especially on Championship Sunday, viewers will have a chance at receiving #ModernWarfare2 Beta Codes as part of our BIGGEST code drop in CDL history 🪂 https://t.co/RYAtlfeEHw

To earn those beta keys, fans need to watch the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7 for at least 60 minutes. Here is how they can register for the event.

How to register

For fans watching the CDL Championship on the CDL website or the CoD companion app, they need to link their Activision account to their Battle.net/PlayStation/Xbox account. After that, they'll need to watch the stream during the promotional event until the criteria are met.

Fans who'll watch the matches on YouTube just need to link their Activision account to their YouTube account. The rest of the process is the same as before.

The drops will be randomized, and lucky users will get their beta key via mail.

