Warzone and Vanguard to reportedly introduce iconic antagonists from past franchise entries

A recent leak regarding Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard has come to the notice of the community. The leak suggests the return of some classic Call of Duty antagonists in the forthcoming season of Warzone and Vanguard.

While the Season 4 Reloaded update is only a few hours away, the new leak has excited the community. Earlier in the mid-season announcement, the Call of Duty blog teased that a "familiar foe" might come to Vanguard as part of a bonus bundle. However, nothing regarding the foe was confirmed by Activision.

In a recent tweet, UK-based leaker Reality revealed some names that would be familiar to veteran Call of Duty fans. Here are more details regarding the leak and what fans can expect in Warzone and Vanguard Season 5.

Four classic villains are reportedly coming to Warzone and Vanguard Season 5

Reality @r3al1tyuk New Operators in the Vanguard Update (unreleased, i assume)



Raul Menendez

Gabriel Rorke

Khaled Al Asad

Seraph New Operators in the Vanguard Update (unreleased, i assume)Raul Menendez Gabriel RorkeKhaled Al AsadSeraph

Reality is popular with his Modern Warfare 2 leaks, which they obtained from datamined information within the Warzone mobile alpha. While their previous leaks are also credible, the recent tweet suggests the return of these four classic antagonists from previous titles:

Raul Menendez

Gabriel Rorke

Khaled Al Asad

Seraph

Raul Menendez

Raul Menendez was the main antagonist in Call of Duty Black Ops 2 back in 2012. After his first appearance, he marked his territory multiple times in the next Black Ops series. The classic drug lord might make a comeback as an operator next season.

Gabriel Rorke

From being the leader of the Ghosts to becoming 'The Ghost Killer,' the primary antagonist in Call of Duty: Ghosts has shown some massive character changes throughout the campaign. He has also appeared in the Call of Duty novel Devil's Breath and Call of Duty: Mobile. Following the leak, Vanguard might feature this classic antagonist from the past next season.

Khaled Al Asad

First introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the Middle East warlord, made a return to the franchise in the last MW installment. Fans are speculating that this well-known villain might even appear in Vanguard this season. Given how Call of Duty features characters in the next game before the release, this is likely to happen in Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded or Season 5.

Seraph

Compared to other antagonists, He "Seraph" Zhen-Zhen is not a typical villain in the franchise. However, her name was also mentioned in the leak. Featured in Black Ops 3 and 4, this specialist was a part of the 54 Immortals. The organization is a crime syndicate that operates in Singapore. Based on Reality's leaks, Seraph might make an appearance in the next season.

Activision has confirmed nothing regarding these characters' appearances, and everything is subject to change. While the Season 4 Reloaded update is dropping very soon, the introduction of these known villains is very unlikely to happen. So, fans speculate that they might come to the game next season. They need to wait and see if they'll actually get a taste of playing with their favorite antagonists in Call of Duty or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far