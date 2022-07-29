Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded brings major buffs to snipers; Kar98k, Swiss K31 return to meta

Call of Duty Warzone's latest update on July 28 saw some significant buffs to the sniper rifles in the game. While fans were pretty excited about the Modern Warfare guns getting buffed with the Season 4 Reloaded update on July 27, Raven Software changed the weapon balancing again with another patch the following day.

According to the most recent patch notes, all snipers in the game have received a 35% bonus to their maximum damage range. Raven further stated that all lighter rifles will cover typical sight of lines on Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

In Season 3, Raven announced that they were nerfing all the snipers in the game as they were overpowered and made the game unbalanced in certain scenarios. All light sniper rifles received a massive nerf, with their damage range decreased.

However, the community did not like it as sniping was one of the most popular ways to play Warzone.

A few old sniper metas have received notable buffs in the latest Warzone update

After the Season 3 update, aggressive snipers couldn't one-shot enemies after a certain range. While some heavy snipers were still viable, the slow ADS speed held back their effectiveness in the game.

The recent sniper buff has brought some old guns back in the game again, and extended the damage range of one-shotting enemies from what it was before.

Both the Vanguard Kar98k and the OG Modern Warfare Kar98k have recieved some notable buffs. The Vanguard Kar98k's max one-shot damage range has been increased to 94m from 62m with Muzzle 10 and Barrel 20, and the MW Kar98k's range from 52m to 71m with Muzzle 10 and Barrel 35.

Some old metas like, Swiss K31, SP-R 208 are also viable again and can be used in both Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island to keep up a good fight. Here is a list of some of the major changes done to the snipers in July 28's update.

The Season 4 Reloaded update has already made massive progress in terms of weapon balancing and Warzone's meta roster. The title now has almost 200 weapons in its arsenal.

Last season, Vanguard weapons became so dominating that only a handful of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons could withstand them.

The mid-season update buffed Modern Warfare weapons like the Kilo 141, the M13, and the CR-56 AMAX. Furthermore, it also brought Cold War guns like the Krig and the FARA-83 to the meta list again.

With the Sniper buff in the latest update, players will now have a plethora of options to choose from. The ongoing season will tell if the changes will actually make the gaming experience better or not.

