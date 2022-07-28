Warzone Season 5 weapons reportedly leaked by community dataminer

Leaks and Call of Duty have become synonymous since dataminers have unearthed chunks of information from Warzone Mobile's alpha file. They recently discovered datamined information within Warzone Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded files where a massive amount of information regarding Season 5 was buried.

Popular leaker Reality has posted multiple tweets with strings leading to weapon names, blueprints, events, and crossovers that will be added in the near future. Keep reading to find out which weapons are coming in Season 5.

Two new weapons are reportedly coming to Warzone next season

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update went live yesterday. While the game brought new weapons, zombie events, gameplay changes, and much more with the update, a recent leak has revealed new weapons for the upcoming season, making the community pretty excited about it.

On his Twitter account, Reality posted a string which revealed the blueprints and bundles for the upcoming weapons in Season 5. Based on leaks, the next two weapons that will arrive in the next season are RA 225 and the EX1(EM1). There is speculation that the latter might be an automatic rifle.

Reality @r3al1tyuk : 8-Bit Warfare Bundle. Note: this Bundle features a ^1Mastercraft Blueprint^7 with a ^3Weapon Inspection^7, and Blueprints with ^3Hi-Bit Pixel Tracers^7 Introducing the first ^+Legendary Blueprint^7 for the EX1. Dust off the cartridge and plug into the Tracer Pack: Call of Duty: 8-Bit Warfare Bundle. Note: this Bundle features a ^1Mastercraft Blueprint^7 with a ^3Weapon Inspection^7, and Blueprints with ^3Hi-Bit Pixel Tracers^7 Introducing the first ^+Legendary Blueprint^7 for the EX1. Dust off the cartridge and plug into the Tracer Pack: Call of Duty®: 8-Bit Warfare Bundle. Note: this Bundle features a ^1Mastercraft Blueprint^7 with a ^3Weapon Inspection^7, and Blueprints with ^3Hi-Bit Pixel Tracers^7

According to the leak, a new legendary blueprint will also be available for EX1 and it will come with the Tracer Pack: 8-Bit Warfare Bundle. Furthermore, the gun will feature a blueprints with Hi-Bit Pixel Tracers.

Previously, Burger Town Bundles were made for the XM4 and the Krig 6 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Based on the leaks, the new RA 225 gun will also be available with the Burger Town Bundle.

Reality @r3al1tyuk Season 5 weapons are EX1 (EM1) and the RA 225. There is also a Melee Weapon, which has not yet been given a name. Season 5 weapons are EX1 (EM1) and the RA 225. There is also a Melee Weapon, which has not yet been given a name.

Furthermore, there is another melee weapon that is likely to arrive in the upcoming season with these two weapons.

Reality @r3al1tyuk Ready to get infamous? Start some instant armageddon with the Tracer Pack: Umbrella Academy - Hazel Bundle. Note: this Bundle features Blueprints with ^6Psychotic Pink^6^5-Blue Tracers^7 and ^1Random Mayhem Dismemberment^7, and includes a Vanguard-only item. Ready to get infamous? Start some instant armageddon with the Tracer Pack: Umbrella Academy - Hazel Bundle. Note: this Bundle features Blueprints with ^6Psychotic Pink^6^5-Blue Tracers^7 and ^1Random Mayhem Dismemberment^7, and includes a Vanguard-only item.

It's not just the weapons as there were other pieces of information hidden in Season 4 Reloaded's files that will make the community excited.

A possible Umbrella Academy crossover with Warzone and Vanguard might drop next season. While fans are already excited about the Terminator crossover, Activision briniging this popular Netflix superhero series to Call of Duty is surely another leap in the world of pop culture.

Reality @r3al1tyuk : MODERN WARFAREÂ II^7 The time has come to show our true strength with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle.



OOHHHHHHH ^1FREE WITH DIGITAL PRE-ORDER OF CALL OF DUTYÂ: MODERN WARFAREÂII^7 The time has come to show our true strength with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle.OOHHHHHHH ^1FREE WITH DIGITAL PRE-ORDER OF CALL OF DUTYÂ®: MODERN WARFAREÂ® II^7 The time has come to show our true strength with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle.OOHHHHHHH

A familiar foe, Khaled Al-Asad, is also reportedly coming to the game as a pre-order bonus for Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard's Season 5 release date has not been revealed yet. However, given the mid-season update stays for one month, it is probably a month away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far