Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 be on PS4?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is almost on the horizon right now. While the community is pretty excited about the upcoming multiplayer reveal and the beta releases, the availability of the game across different platforms has come into question.

For any PS4 users who are wondering if they'll be able to play Modern Warfare 2 on their old-gen consoles or not, the answer is yes. Activision has confirmed that they'll release the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare on PS4 as well as Xbox One.

As technological advancements have brought next-gen consoles into the gaming world, it has opened multiple opportunities for newer games to improve in every way.

However, a large chunk of the fan base still uses the older generation as their primary console. While there is room to improvement, the official announcement clearly declares that the game is coming to the older generation as well.

What's the future of the old-gen consoles after Modern Warfare 2?

The next primary Call of Duty is due for 2023. The next-gen consoles are here and with newer games coming every single month, older generation consoles like PS4 and Xbox One won't be able to handle the new games anymore. So, fans can assume that the next Call of Duty might be exclusive to the next generation of consoles and PCs.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 28. Players can now pre-purchase the game to get their hands on the early access beta and check it out before the world.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: All editions and prices

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has both physical editions on consoles and digital editions for every platform. The game also has a digital-only Vault edition which includes extra content and bonuses in the game.

The game is available at two price tags. Costing around $70, the standard edition will include the base game and it will allow players to get early access to the multiplayer beta with pre-purchase.

The Vault edition or the ultimate edition will feature a lot of rewards cosmetics, first battle pass, 50 tier skips and more, including early access availability if it is pre-purchased. Players can get the Vault edition at nearly $100.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 shares the same name as the 2009 classic. However, it is a sequel to the 2019 hit Modern Warfare. Developed by Infinity Ward, it is probably the most advanced Call of Duty in history, according to Activision.

