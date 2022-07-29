Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009) worth playing in 2022? 

The name Modern Warfare 2 still hits OG Call of Duty fans and gives them a feeling of nostalgia. The classic hit of 2009 is probably the most fan-favorite game in the franchise's history till date.

Back in 2009, when the game was released, it completely changed the scenario in the world of FPS gaming. With a gripping storyline, high visual fidelity in that era, and an engaging multiplayer, the gaming world saw a masterpiece by the Call of Duty franchise.

The Modern Warfare saga was already a hit for the franchise, and the game took it to the maximum level. In 2019, Activision reprised the saga's first installment with a completely new storyline, which later on, became one of the biggest hits and hyped the community again.

After two years of CoD's dry release and the travesty that Vanguard was, the FPS giant is back again this year with Modern Warfare 2 sharing the same name as the 2009 cult classic. While it will not follow the same story, it is a sequel to the last iteration in 2019.

If fans are wondering if Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is worth giving a shot almost 13 years after the original title's release, here is our opinion regarding that.

Looking at how Modern Warfare 2 campaign still gives an immersive experience after all these years

Back in the day, Modern Warfare 2 probably had the most emotional story in FPS history. It shook the world immediately. The most important part of the game was the story, which was about a journey that the community still holds dear to its heart.

Five years after the event of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007), the world has changed a lot. The plot was set in motion when untranationalists seized control over Russia and announced Imran Zakhaev, the antagonist of the last game, a martyr.

Subsequently, a follower of his, Vladimir Makarov, committed horrible acts of violence all around the globe. The story starts with Task Force 141, led by Captain MacTavish deploying with his team around the world to counter this threat to global peace.

The twists, gruesome details, and heart-pounding moments made Modern Warfare 2 a classic in history. The game holds some of the most intense missions in Call of Duty. "No Russian" is probably the most controversial mission in the video game industry to date.

The characters and their development throughout the story is another thing that makes the game what it is today. Characters like Sergeant Gary "Roach" Sanderson, Private James Ramirez, and Captain MacTavish, became fan-favorite characters the moment the campaign was released.

However, compared to recent games, the campaign is pretty old. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is an alternate version, which gives the same experience with better graphics and remastered mechanisms.

The legendary storyline has a remastered version, which was released in 2020. If players want to experience those heart-wrenching moments with better visual fidelity, they can play the remastered version.

With a new engine and a polished look, this one is absolutely recommended just because of the story it provides and the engagement players will have during the campaign.

Is Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer a worthwhile experience in 2022?

Multiplayer is a pretty important factor in the Call of Duty franchise. The OG Modern Warfare 2 gave the world some revolutionary multiplayer features. The quick movement and snapping on someone instantly still feels good after all these years. However, compared to recent games, it feels outdated and unpolished.

It gave us some of the best multiplayer maps, which are now considered classics. The game's multiplayer also acted as a pathway for the rise of the FaZe clan. Their quick-scoping and trickshots have amazed the world and made more people interested in competitive multiplayer gaming.

In terms of finding an online server to play a match in multiplayer, the player base is pretty low. During peak hours, players can find matches in a full lobby. However, in older CoDs, they split the player base depending on what DLCs players have, So, if players have DLCs, getting a match would be easier. But is it really worth all the bucks that it costs?

Our answer would be no. If players already own the game, it is absolutely recommended to hop into the chaotic atmosphere once more, but the game still costs more than $16 on Steam. At that price, there are multiple games that give a better and newer experience. So, buying the game in 2022 is not worth it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far