5 video games with morality choices that makes you question life

Video games are of different types, genres, and motives. The industry has evolved massively to offer something to everyone irrespective of their tastes and choices.

Video games are the founding pillars of enjoyment, thrill, and excitement irrespective of their genres. Some of the most popular names are titles that have been thoroughly enjoyed by those who have played them.

The next five names on this list are all excellent games in their way, but they stand out for more than that. Each of these titles has given experiences that can ask its players about the meaning of life in itself. These titles have depicted the meaning of life in such ways that help someone reflect on its meaning.

Top five video games that show cruelties of life in harsh ways

5) Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

In their base theme, the Call of Duty games showcase the severity of wars, but Modern Warfare 2 outdoes it based purely on the mission. "'No Russian' is the fourth mission of the game's single-player campaign. It involves players playing as Joseph Allen, an undercover CIA operative trying to infiltrate Vladimir Makarov.

Doing so takes players to the No Russian mission, where players shoot an airport full of civilians. The mission was so controversial that it caused a massive furor.

There was news of a playtester refusing to play the mission altogether, and the mission was censored on many versions. The mission truly reflects on the psyche of a human being who got involved in the act of terrorism, despite only being in a video game.

4) Metro Exodus

The Metro trilogy has shown the fallout of wars better than many video games. As players traveled through the underground lands, it showed just how much destruction the bombs had caused.

However, Metro Exodus brought players to the surface and what awaited was nothing but the morbidity of the entire affair. The trip to the surface might be what Artyom had looked forward to. However, there wasn't much to be found.

Irrespective of the game's map, all there was to be found was death as decayed bodies lay frozen to death. The mutated creatures and other dangers on the surface are what the players are required to take care of.

However, the stench of death all over the cities again emphasizes the point that nobody wins in a war. The game also punishes players with a poor ending when they choose to kill unnecessarily.

3) Spec Ops The Line

Spec Ops The Line might not be as popular a name as the others on the list. Yet, there's no other video game that showcases the scares of war like those in the discussion. What makes the entire story so perplexing is that the player turns from a hero to a villain by the time the game ends.

As they have PTSD, the player's character loses grip on who's the enemy and who's the ally. The game truly takes a turn for the worse in one particular mission where the player's character decides to fire white phosphorus.

There is even a moment when one of his subordinates says there's always a choice. Unfortunately for the player, the character ends up burning civilians alive. It's one of the early moments when pieces of evidence start creeping in that the right person isn't right.

2) Frostpunk

When one thinks about a city-building video game, Frostpunk will sound like another innocent game. Unfortunately, the situation is a lot more complex as the entire world has frozen, and there's one last bastion left for mankind.

The task for the players is to control a colony and help it bloom and survive, and that's where all the problems begin.

While survival isn't that big of a problem at first, the occasional drops in temperature make things worse. The frost waves become more and more common as players soon realize that survival isn't as easy as it sounds.

On top of all that, there's a final storm that players need to survive. For that, sacrifices are necessary, whether that means mixing sawdust in soups or forcing child labor. Ultimately, it all comes down to how fewer people can be sacrificed to save more.

1) This War of Mine

Some video games are based on real-life situations. This War of Mine takes the gold for its overall execution of a genre with plenty of titles.

Unlike other games, the players' task is to control the fate of a few survivors and survive until there's a ceasefire. The job is easier described than done since the survivors are neither experts in warfare nor survival.

Every day's survival means players have to choose something over another as resources are scarce. Even when players have to fight for their survival, moments question one's decision-making.

Scenes like a soldier assaulting a girl and the player deciding whether to stop it or not are one of the many examples of the influence of the game on real-life decision-making. Like Frostpunk, players will still question themselves even if they manage to keep their characters alive.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar