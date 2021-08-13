Frostpunk 2.0: 11 Bit Studios' latest strategy game returns with "oil" as the main focus

Fan-favorite city-builder survival game, "Frostpunk" is getting a sequel which was recently confirmed by the creators of the game itself. The news has left fans brimming with excitement about the new title.

The survival game by 11 Bit Studios made its debut on PC back in 2018, and was later ported on consoles. The game also received multiple expansion packs to make it feel more alive.

On 12 August 2021, 11 Bit Studios made an announcement concerning Frostpunk 2. The much-coveted sequel uses oil as the primary resource rather than coal, which was used in the previous title.

11 Bit Studios announces Frostpunk 2

The original Frostpunk is set in the late nineteenth century, but with a slight twist in the form of inhabiting alternate history. The players are in charge of building and maintaining a city during a worldwide volcanic winter.

In Frostpunk, the player is called “the Captain” and is put in charge of managing a group of survivors consisting of workers, engineers, and children. Provided with small caches of supplies, the players have to build a sustainable city for everyone to live in.

Players have to constantly struggle to harvest resources like coal, wood, steel, and food to help the survivors in the new world. They may face various challenges like countering weather conditions or dealing with political turmoil.

The original title had been nominated for “Best Strategy Game” at the Game Critics Awards and the Game Awards back in 2018. Apart from garnering various nominations, the game also won multiple awards for its unique gameplay and soundtrack in 2018.

Now with the announcement of Frostpunk 2, fans of the franchise cannot wait to get their hands on the game. The original Frostpunk has already sold three million copies within three years and has partnered up with NetEase to bring a mobile version of the game.

Players can also wishlist the game on Stream, Epic, and GOG as the release date remains unknown for now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul