NetEase Project M: The "in-development" mobile shooter that looks an awful lot like Valorant

Valorant Mobile was already confirmed by Riot Games back in June 2021. However, Chinese video game company NetEase is currently taking the spotlight with a five versus five shooter game named Project M.

Valorant came out on the PC platform more than a year ago and has been a huge hit ever since. Fans of this franchise are not only from the PC community but from the mobile community as well. Riot Games, in an effort to support the mobile community, recently confirmed a mobile version of the game.

Twitter went insane yesterday over a look-alike of Valorant that released their first beta. The look-alike game is called Project M, directly corresponding to Valorant’s initial name which was Project A (Project Ares).

Project M hits the market before Valorant Mobile

Well-known leaker and influencer ValorLeaks is no stranger to the Valorant community, and posted a tweet regarding Project M to bring it to public attention. The internet was shocked to see a striking similarity to the already existing Valorant.

There is now a valorant mobile clone, lol pic.twitter.com/JYJMIbPriM — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 4, 2021

The trailer for Project M showcased its gameplay and gunplay, along with the variety of abilities agents have. Valorant has been out for a long time and fans immediately noticed that Project M was a direct copy of their favorite franchise.

The trailer also features their take on Sage’s Barrier Wall, Brimstone’s Smokes, and Sova’s Drone. Valorant agents like Omen, a female version of Sova, a male version of Killjoy, and other characters were also seen in the trailer.

The game features a search and destroy mode for players to play. In this, the players have the objective of planting the Spike while the other side defuses it.

Upon close investigation, the creator of Project M, NetEase is a competitor of Riot Games’ parent company Tencent. It appears that their main motive was to compete with them in the tactical FPS market by releasing the game before Riot Games.

It is quite probable that NetEase might receive a lawsuit regarding this, as a similar situation occured with Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. Ejoy, an Alibaba-owned company, made a game called Area F2, which was a rip-off of Ubisoft’s original title. The game was shut down and taken off mobile stores after Ubisoft won their lawsuit last year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish