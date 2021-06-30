Valorant community finds Viper-Sage exploit to secure early advantage in rounds

Valorant players have found a Viper-Sage exploit that can help gain an early advantage during rounds.

Valorant is a 5v5 FPS game with different agents, with each having their own set of abilities. Valorant demands a lot of synergy among these agents to win a game. Combined use of the agent's abilities can become advantageous for the team as well.

How Sage and Viper can give an early advantage in a round in Valorant

Sage is one of Valorant's most picked agents and can calm things down on a battlefield using her wall and slow orbs. She can also heal her teammates when they are low and can revive one teammate when her ultimate is ready.

Viper is a controller agent in Valorant. The Poison Lady is highly influential with her Toxic Screen, Snakebites and Poison Cloud.

Picking up an early frag in a round without losing any member can give teams a significant advantage in the later stages. Usually, the duelist of the team has the responsibility to take the first blood for his team. However, controllers and sentinels can do the same for their team.

Here are some tricks that the community has come up with to use Sage and Viper to secure first blood in the first 20 seconds of the round.

Combining Sage's Wall and Viper's Toxic Screen

Sage players can use her wall to take up an unexpected position at the start of the round. After eliminating an enemy, she can ask Viper to use her Toxic Screen to reposition herself.

Players can try this in the Bind's A-Shower area or outside B-Hookah, outside the tube of the Icebox.

Combining Sage's Slow Orb with Viper's Snakebites Lineups

Viper and Sage can stop the early rush of the enemy team by combining Sage's Slow Orb with Viper's Snakebites. The former will slow the opponent down, and Snakebite will cause damage to them and make them vulnerable for a few seconds.

Players can also try some line-up combinations in Bind's A-Shower, Split's site-entrances. It would be helpful for the post-plant as well.

Combining Sage's Slow Orb with Viper's Poison Cloud or Ultimate

By using Sage's wall inside Viper's Poison Cloud or Ultimate, players can surprise their teammates. However, this is much more useful in post-plant.

But players can use it to eliminate opponents in the early stages of the round as well.

